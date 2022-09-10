Live updates: Kentucky at Florida college football

In a key SEC East Division college football matchup, the 20th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats travel to Gainesville to face the 12th-ranked Florida Gators. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ESPN has the television coverage.
