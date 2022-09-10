Categories
Travel

Live updates: Kentucky at Florida college football


GAINESVILLE, Fla.

In a key SEC East Division college football matchup, the 20th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats travel to Gainesville to face the 12th-ranked Florida Gators. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ESPN has the television coverage.

Check here for score, stats, updates, observations, opinions and plenty more from our dedicated Twitter feed. Interact with me on Twitter at @johnclayiv.

LEX__L016772.JPG
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) throws a pass during the first quarter of the game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 2, 2021. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com


Profile Image of John Clay
John Clay is a sports columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader. A native of Central Kentucky, he covered UK football from 1987 until being named sports columnist in 2000. He has covered 20 Final Fours and 37 consecutive Kentucky Derbys.
Support my work with a digital subscription





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.