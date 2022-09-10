Mandalorian Season 3 Teaser Trailer Arrives, But It Isn’t Coming This Year

Fans have been patiently waiting for the next season of The Mandalorian, but during a panel at D23 Expo, it was revealed that the show would be coming some time in 2023. While it is a bummer to learn we all have to wait, we at least were treated to a new teaser trailer.

The hefty, almost two-minute long trailer has a lot going on in it from the Armorer telling Mando he’s no longer a Mandolorian to Bo Katan teaming up with the titular hero again. Of course, Baby Yoda–Grogu–is back, which will make everyone happy. Check out the teaser below.

According to executive producer Rick Famujiwa, they’re working away on the next season of the show in the editing room. Much of the cast for Season 3 showed up to the D23 panel, and that includes Giancarlo Esposito, who is again reprising his role as the villainous Moff Gideon.

“I left off in a place of terror, wondering what is going to happen to me,” Esposito told the crowd in attendance. “This is a wonderful place to be, a wonderful springboard into Season 3, I’m grateful to be here, and only you can supply yourself with the patience to find out what happens next.”

The Mandalorian wasn’t the only big Star Wars announcement. The final trailer arrived for Andor and the first trailer arrived for the animated series Tales of the Jedi, which follows Count Dooku and Ahsoka on various adventures. It was also revealed that Christian Slater would be joining the upcoming Disney+ series Willow.