Meghan & Harry hold hands like ‘regular citizens’ unlike Will and Kate

Inbaal added: “There’s an interesting parallel between the two brothers, as they both hold their right hand at the exact same height and angle, adjusting their suits.

“This mirroring, of taking the same action at the same time, shows their joint upbringing, their common core values, they are both aware of the world’s eyes on them.

“William and Kate are not holding hands. They’re working members of the Royal Family, and are sticking to protocol.

“King Charles III and the Queen Consort didn’t hold hands walking into Buckingham Palace either.”