Norway: Health officials give advice on bird flu and tularemia prevention – Outbreak News Today

NewsDesk @bactiman63

Bird flu

There is an extensive outbreak of bird flu in wild birds in Norway this year, and the bird flu virus has recently also been detected in red foxes.

The disease is very rarely contagious to humans, and worldwide has only occurred after very close contact with sick or dead birds. Bird flu has never been detected in humans in Norway.

Since such viruses in birds are always changing and can develop new characteristics, it is still recommended to take some simple precautions to protect yourself from infection.

Advice to prevent infection with bird flu:

Do not touch sick or dead birds.

Wash your hands with soap and water after contact with birds, bird droppings or equipment that has been in contact with birds.

Notify the Norwegian Food Safety Authority if sick or dead birds of certain species are found. In addition, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority wants reports of discoveries of sick carnivores and marine mammals.

Contact a doctor if you have had contact with birds or other animals with suspected or confirmed infection, and you develop flu-like symptoms and/or eye catarrh in the 10 following days.

Dogs and cats should be kept away from sick and dead birds.

Bird hunters throughout the country are encouraged to practice good hygiene in connection with hunting to avoid infection by bird flu.

Tularemia

During August, the Veterinary Institute also detected hare plague (tularemia) in several hares from the area east of the Oslofjord and from Trøndelag.

There are signs that the bacterium is found in these areas, but it can also be found elsewhere in the country.

Tularemia can be transmitted to humans. The disease can be transmitted directly from hares or small rodents, via tick bites and mosquito bites, via contaminated drinking water, or by inhaling dust.

Cases of tularemia in humans are registered every year in Norway. So far this year, 30 cases of hare plague have been reported in humans, and most of those infected are from Viken and Trøndelag.

Advice to prevent infection with hare plague:

In areas where tularemia has been detected, and/or there are a lot of small rodents, you can avoid infection by following these tips: