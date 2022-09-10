Overpowered Call of Duty Perks That Should Not Be Featured in Modern Warfare 2

The modern competitive online shooter market owes a lot to the Call of Duty franchise. While Halo popularized the notion of online multiplayer on the console, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was the first real title that ushered in the modern age of online gaming, at least how gamers know it today. From customizable classes to killstreaks to proximity chat, Call of Duty 4 is responsible for popularizing a lot of elements that have since become staples of the industry. And based on the scraps of information released so far, it seems as though the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could be another return to form for the franchise.

Releasing at the end of October, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a direct sequel to Infinity Ward’s 2019 reboot of the series and looks to be carrying forward a lot of the same general gameplay mechanics, alongside the more grounded tone. Though it may introduce a handful of new features, it seems pretty likely that Modern Warfare 2 will stick close to the franchise’s usual formula, and that means the inclusion of some fan-favorite Perks. However, there are a good few classic Call of Duty Perks that some fans would prefer MW2 to skip over this time.

Overpowered Call of Duty Perks That Shouldn’t Be In Modern Warfare 2

One of the most overpowered Perks in Call of Duty history, and perhaps the most notorious, is Stopping Power. First introduced all the way back in the original Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Stopping Power increases all bullet damage by an absurd 40%. In a game where the time-to-kill is already incredibly quick, a Perk like Stopping Power can make some matches unbearable. During the heyday of early Call of Duty multiplayer, Stopping Power was simply used by every player, as if they didn’t equip it, they didn’t stand a chance of getting a kill.

Stopping Power also gave rise to an equally notorious Perk, Juggernaut. Another one of Modern Warfare‘s original line-up, Juggernaut decreases the amount of bullet and explosive damage dealt to the player, usually by around 25%. As Stopping Power and Juggernaut essentially cancel each other out, the combo became a memorable staple of the series, but for all the wrong reasons. Having overpowered Perks like Stopping Power and Juggernaut greatly limits the amount of freedom players feel they can have over their classes, as if they’re wanting to succeed, the meta heavily encourages them to also use the overpowered Perks.

The same notion also applies to any Perk that increases the damage of explosives, such as Sonic Boom, Fireworks, or Danger Close. Deaths that result from explosions can often be some of Call of Duty‘s most frustrating, as the player has little time, if any, to avoid the AoE blast. It’s vital that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 doesn’t give players a Perk that increases explosive damage by an unfair amount.

Dead Silence has been in the Call of Duty series since 2007’s Modern Warfare and has appeared in almost every entry since. Dead Silence, in the majority of its appearances, either drastically reduces the noise produced by a player’s footsteps, or eliminates it entirely. For most players, Dead Silence often goes unnoticed, with the average Call of Duty match having a relentless soundtrack of bullets and explosions, but for those slightly more competitive, a player with Dead Silence can be lethal. While it may be a fan-favorite Perk, and removing it from Modern Warfare 2 altogether might be controversial, Dead Silence can lead to some very frustrating deaths, so the series might be better off without it – at least in its usual form.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

