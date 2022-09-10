Palaye Royale shares cover of The Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby” – 105.7 The Point

Categories
All the lonely people are listening to Palaye Royale‘s cover of “Eleanor Rigby.”

The “Broken” rockers have premiered their take on the Beatles classic, adding even more sweeping orchestral sounds to the Revolver tune. You can listen to it now exclusively via Amazon Music.

Palaye Royale is set to releases a new original album, Fever Dream, on October 28. It includes the songs “Broken,” “Punching Bag,” “Paranoid,” “No Love in LA” and the My Chemical Romance-influenced title track.

You can catch Palaye Royale on tour in support of ﻿Fever Dream﻿ starting September 13 in Phoenix. Mod Sun will also be on the bill.

