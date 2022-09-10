Panicking Putin deploys ‘most terrible weapon in world’ to Ukraine

The Kremlin has been rocked to its foundations after Ukraine launched a surprise counterattack in the northeast of the country. Kyiv’s forces have smashed through Russian defensive lines in the Kharkiv region and are now threatening to cut off thousands of Putin’s troops in the city of Izyum – a gateway to the Donbas. The Russian President and his commanders are facing an unprecedented military humiliation and are desperate to halt Kyiv’s momentum.

Now it appears that the Russian tyrant is placing all his bets on the TOS-1A heavy flamethrower to help him save the day.

The TOS-1A is a thermobaric weapon which can cause devastating destruction and carnage.

This type of munitions releases a large cloud of flammable gas and causes massive explosions.

It is able to generate temperatures up to 3,000 degrees Celsius and can quite literally “vaporise human bodies”.

Normally such a weapon is used to clear out buildings, bunkers and other fortifications.

Russian reports today say the flamethrower will lead to “guaranteed defeat of the enemy”.