Princess Eugenie wears recycled Reiss black jacket for royal walkabout

Clearly emotional, Prince Andrew put his arm around his youngest daughter as she wiped away tears during an emotional outing to see floral tributes left to the Queen.

Members of the Royal Family attended a short church service near their Balmoral estate before carrying out a short walkabout.

The grieving family looked very emotional as they read cards and messages left for the Monarch, who died at the castle on September 8.

Standing next to her older sister Princess Beatrice, Eugenie was seen wiping tears from her eyes as her dad comforted her.