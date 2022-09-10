Protecting Fashion In The Metaverse – Trademark – United States

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

New technologies are forcing brand owners to implement

registration and enforcement strategies to protect their

intellectual property rights in the metaverse.

Digital immersive experiences have become increasingly popular

among users of all ages and backgrounds. These experiences take

place in a virtual world: the “metaverse.” The term

metaverse means a three-dimensional version of the Internet where

users can access virtual shops, branded goods, and services such as

concerts, sporting events, classes and other immersive experiences

through a virtual reality headset.

As a prolific emerging technology, the metaverse creates

financial opportunities while raising complex legal issues. With

the rise of NFT technologies and amateur and professional gaming,

consumers in the digital space seek branded luxury goods, whether

real, digital or both. For example, creating virtual

“apparel” for digital characters or avatars combined

with real-world products has been an effective marketing tool for

brands. However, these new technologies are forcing brand owners to

implement registration and enforcement strategies to protect their

intellectual property rights in the metaverse.

Real World Goods and Services vs. Digital Counterparts

The personal customization of video game characters using

digital fashion is a popular trend that complements the immersive

nature of the gaming experience. Undoubtedly, players want their

avatars to look good, as virtual counterparts of their IRL or

“in real life” persona. As a result, fashion brands and

video game developers are profiting from this growing desire for

fashion and collaborating with designers and celebrities to this

end. Several gaming platforms such as Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto

and Roblox are pioneers in pushing the immersive experience with

fashion customization. Projects involving high fashion include

Balenciaga + Fortnite, Burberry for Roblox, and notable NFT

releases such as “Louis,” the Louis Vuitton game app,

and the sale of the “Burberry

Blanko” character.

Fashion brands use NFTs for branding and aspirational consumer

demand by connecting with young consumers in the digital space. The

NFTs allow consumers early access to events, discounts and

members-only communities. The combination of digital and real-world

experiences significantly impacts marketing a brand expansion.

Technology Is Calling for Legal Precedent

Arguably, a strong portfolio of registered trademarks protecting

real-world physical goods should protect the use of their virtual

counterparts. However, with the increased popularity of digital

fashion comes potential exposure to infringement. The metaverse is

forcing brand owners to protect their brands by strategically using

trademark filings to extend the brand use in the digital space and

copyright to protect the digital representation of their marks.

Brand owners have multiple options, and these are not one size fits

all.

Several cases are currently working their way through U.S.

courts. Early this year, Hermes International and Hermes Paris

filed a trademark infringement action against Mason Rothschild,

alleging, among other arguments, that Rothschild’s

“MetaBirkins” series of NFTs misappropriate the luxury

brand’s famous Birkin handbags. In 2021, Rothschild designed

a series of NFTs, and each NFT is a single image of a blurry,

fur-covered digital representation of a physical Birkin

handbag.

Rothschild is framing his defense on First Amendment grounds,

claiming his Metabirkin NFTs are an art experiment. To date,

Rothschild’s “experiment” has surpassed $1.1

million in sales. The case is Hermes International v.

Mason Rothchild, Case No. 1:22-cv-00384 (SDNY). Also pending

in the Southern District of New York is Nike v.

StockX, Case No. 1:22-cv-0038. This case is interesting

because StockX argues that it is not selling the NFT as digital art

but as a “claim ticket” to the original Nike sneakers

the company sells and stores in its facilities. Other interesting

cases to follow pending in the Ninth District are Yuga

Labs v. Ripps, Case No. 2:22-cv-04355 (trademark infringement

involving the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs), and Hunley v.

Instagram, Case No. 22-15293 (copyright infringement

class action involving embedded photographs).

Expanding Trademark Protection to Digital Goods:

Classification, Use and Territory

Expanding protection of the scope of tangible goods to the

digital space is a valuable tool for brand owners. Trademark

registration affords the owner of the mark a presumption of the

existence of a valid trademark, a notice of registration to

potential infringers, possible counterfeiting claims, and damages.

For these reasons, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO),

has been experiencing a significant uptick in trademark

applications for virtual goods and services.

The USPTO divides marks into 45 categories of goods and services

known as international classes. Early in the trademark application

process, the applicant must carefully select the correct

classification. For example, clothing items, including footwear,

fall in class 25. Thus, if an applicant intends to use a mark in

commerce for shorts, T-shirts, socks and footwear, applying for the

same mark in class 5, which covers pharmaceutical products, would

fail the examination process.

Navigating the trademark classification system concerning

physical and digital goods involves specific considerations. It is

important to note that from a trademark classification standpoint,

the branded physical goods people use in the real world, are likely

different products from their corresponding digital representation.

For example, the Burberry handbag you take out on date night (a

class 18 good) differs from a digital replica of the same handbag

design purchased for a video game character, which is likely to

fall under class 9.

Recent trademark applications covering virtual goods and

services typically fall under the same “metaverse

classes,” namely, class 9 for downloadable virtual goods

through software or application software, and class 42 for online

non-downloadable virtual goods and design of virtual fashion.

Fashion brand owners with a significant trademark portfolio in

apparel will likely not monitor filings in international classes

covering downloadable and non-downloadable data. The metaverse is

constantly evolving. For this reason, brand owners are encouraged

to consider trademark filing strategies to protect real-world goods

in the metaverse. Additionally, brand owners should monitor

third-party filings in the metaverse classes—namely, class 9

(downloadable virtual goods), 35 (virtual retail stores), 41

(virtual entertainment services), and 42 (non-downloadable virtual

goods), to minimize the risks of third parties claiming superior

rights in the digital space.

Another important consideration related to trademark filing

strategy is that trademarks are territorial while the metaverse is

not. Trademark practitioners agree that brand owners should apply

registration strategies to digital goods as they apply to tangible

goods. Consequently, brand owners should register digital goods and

services in territories where their companies intend to do

business.

Moreover, brand owners must remember that to secure the

registration of digital goods and services successfully, the owner

must file a statement of use within three to four years of filing

the application. It is good practice for brand owners to identify

how they want their marks to operate in the metaverse before

submitting applications without a defined strategy. The lack of

direction in this regard could lead to cancellation proceedings and

unnecessary legal expenses.

Copyright Protection: Protecting the Digital Representation of

the Goods

Unlike trademarks, copyrights do not require the owner to use

the work in commerce to protect the rights. However, copyright

registration is a prerequisite to filing an action for

infringement. Additionally, depending on the platform, registration

is often required to maintain a takedown notice under the Digital

Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). Fashion brands often use

pictorial, graphic and multimedia works in advertising campaigns,

catalogs and other marketing materials that are separate from the

utilitarian aspect of the goods. These works, some of which could

appear as NFTs, qualify for copyright protection.

For copyrighted works, the DMCA takedown notices, according to

17 U.S.C. §512(c), are helpful enforcement tools. For example,

if a third party uses copyrighted photographs or visual works on

social media to promote the third party’s products or

platform without the brand owner’s authorization. Takedown

notices are also available against NFT marketplaces, but the

process is complicated because NFTs are digital tokens that point

elsewhere outside the marketplace, for example, a server. Issuing

the takedown notice to the marketplace site operator is the first

step, although multiple notices to the decentralized servers might

be necessary to disable the NFT.

Conclusion: Best Practices

A strong trademark registration strategy for virtual goods is a

cost-effective tool for brand owners. Perhaps in the near future,

courts will provide more specific guidance as to whether trademark

registration covering physical goods and services will also apply

to the digital version. Until then, registration is the first step

for trademark expansion in the metaverse.

In addition to registration, brand owners must increase

monitoring services to identify potential unlawful uses of their

brands, cease and desist letters, domain registration, takedown

notices and litigation. An effective trademark enforcement strategy

will likely actively deter third parties from attempting to

monetize on the goodwill of brands in the digital space.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general

guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought

about your specific circumstances.