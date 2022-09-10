Protecting Fashion In The Metaverse – Trademark – United States

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
New technologies are forcing brand owners to implement
registration and enforcement strategies to protect their
intellectual property rights in the metaverse.
Digital immersive experiences have become increasingly popular
among users of all ages and backgrounds. These experiences take
place in a virtual world: the “metaverse.” The term
metaverse means a three-dimensional version of the Internet where
users can access virtual shops, branded goods, and services such as
concerts, sporting events, classes and other immersive experiences
through a virtual reality headset.
As a prolific emerging technology, the metaverse creates
financial opportunities while raising complex legal issues. With
the rise of NFT technologies and amateur and professional gaming,
consumers in the digital space seek branded luxury goods, whether
real, digital or both. For example, creating virtual
“apparel” for digital characters or avatars combined
with real-world products has been an effective marketing tool for
brands. However, these new technologies are forcing brand owners to
implement registration and enforcement strategies to protect their
intellectual property rights in the metaverse.
Real World Goods and Services vs. Digital Counterparts
The personal customization of video game characters using
digital fashion is a popular trend that complements the immersive
nature of the gaming experience. Undoubtedly, players want their
avatars to look good, as virtual counterparts of their IRL or
“in real life” persona. As a result, fashion brands and
video game developers are profiting from this growing desire for
fashion and collaborating with designers and celebrities to this
end. Several gaming platforms such as Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto
and Roblox are pioneers in pushing the immersive experience with
fashion customization. Projects involving high fashion include
Balenciaga + Fortnite, Burberry for Roblox, and notable NFT
releases such as “Louis,” the Louis Vuitton game app,
and the sale of the “Burberry
Blanko” character.
Fashion brands use NFTs for branding and aspirational consumer
demand by connecting with young consumers in the digital space. The
NFTs allow consumers early access to events, discounts and
members-only communities. The combination of digital and real-world
experiences significantly impacts marketing a brand expansion.
Technology Is Calling for Legal Precedent
Arguably, a strong portfolio of registered trademarks protecting
real-world physical goods should protect the use of their virtual
counterparts. However, with the increased popularity of digital
fashion comes potential exposure to infringement. The metaverse is
forcing brand owners to protect their brands by strategically using
trademark filings to extend the brand use in the digital space and
copyright to protect the digital representation of their marks.
Brand owners have multiple options, and these are not one size fits
all.
Several cases are currently working their way through U.S.
courts. Early this year, Hermes International and Hermes Paris
filed a trademark infringement action against Mason Rothschild,
alleging, among other arguments, that Rothschild’s
“MetaBirkins” series of NFTs misappropriate the luxury
brand’s famous Birkin handbags. In 2021, Rothschild designed
a series of NFTs, and each NFT is a single image of a blurry,
fur-covered digital representation of a physical Birkin
handbag.
Rothschild is framing his defense on First Amendment grounds,
claiming his Metabirkin NFTs are an art experiment. To date,
Rothschild’s “experiment” has surpassed $1.1
million in sales. The case is Hermes International v.
Mason Rothchild, Case No. 1:22-cv-00384 (SDNY). Also pending
in the Southern District of New York is Nike v.
StockX, Case No. 1:22-cv-0038. This case is interesting
because StockX argues that it is not selling the NFT as digital art
but as a “claim ticket” to the original Nike sneakers
the company sells and stores in its facilities. Other interesting
cases to follow pending in the Ninth District are Yuga
Labs v. Ripps, Case No. 2:22-cv-04355 (trademark infringement
involving the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs), and Hunley v.
Instagram, Case No. 22-15293 (copyright infringement
class action involving embedded photographs).
Expanding Trademark Protection to Digital Goods:
Classification, Use and Territory
Expanding protection of the scope of tangible goods to the
digital space is a valuable tool for brand owners. Trademark
registration affords the owner of the mark a presumption of the
existence of a valid trademark, a notice of registration to
potential infringers, possible counterfeiting claims, and damages.
For these reasons, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO),
has been experiencing a significant uptick in trademark
applications for virtual goods and services.
The USPTO divides marks into 45 categories of goods and services
known as international classes. Early in the trademark application
process, the applicant must carefully select the correct
classification. For example, clothing items, including footwear,
fall in class 25. Thus, if an applicant intends to use a mark in
commerce for shorts, T-shirts, socks and footwear, applying for the
same mark in class 5, which covers pharmaceutical products, would
fail the examination process.
Navigating the trademark classification system concerning
physical and digital goods involves specific considerations. It is
important to note that from a trademark classification standpoint,
the branded physical goods people use in the real world, are likely
different products from their corresponding digital representation.
For example, the Burberry handbag you take out on date night (a
class 18 good) differs from a digital replica of the same handbag
design purchased for a video game character, which is likely to
fall under class 9.
Recent trademark applications covering virtual goods and
services typically fall under the same “metaverse
classes,” namely, class 9 for downloadable virtual goods
through software or application software, and class 42 for online
non-downloadable virtual goods and design of virtual fashion.
Fashion brand owners with a significant trademark portfolio in
apparel will likely not monitor filings in international classes
covering downloadable and non-downloadable data. The metaverse is
constantly evolving. For this reason, brand owners are encouraged
to consider trademark filing strategies to protect real-world goods
in the metaverse. Additionally, brand owners should monitor
third-party filings in the metaverse classes—namely, class 9
(downloadable virtual goods), 35 (virtual retail stores), 41
(virtual entertainment services), and 42 (non-downloadable virtual
goods), to minimize the risks of third parties claiming superior
rights in the digital space.
Another important consideration related to trademark filing
strategy is that trademarks are territorial while the metaverse is
not. Trademark practitioners agree that brand owners should apply
registration strategies to digital goods as they apply to tangible
goods. Consequently, brand owners should register digital goods and
services in territories where their companies intend to do
business.
Moreover, brand owners must remember that to secure the
registration of digital goods and services successfully, the owner
must file a statement of use within three to four years of filing
the application. It is good practice for brand owners to identify
how they want their marks to operate in the metaverse before
submitting applications without a defined strategy. The lack of
direction in this regard could lead to cancellation proceedings and
unnecessary legal expenses.
Copyright Protection: Protecting the Digital Representation of
the Goods
Unlike trademarks, copyrights do not require the owner to use
the work in commerce to protect the rights. However, copyright
registration is a prerequisite to filing an action for
infringement. Additionally, depending on the platform, registration
is often required to maintain a takedown notice under the Digital
Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). Fashion brands often use
pictorial, graphic and multimedia works in advertising campaigns,
catalogs and other marketing materials that are separate from the
utilitarian aspect of the goods. These works, some of which could
appear as NFTs, qualify for copyright protection.
For copyrighted works, the DMCA takedown notices, according to
17 U.S.C. §512(c), are helpful enforcement tools. For example,
if a third party uses copyrighted photographs or visual works on
social media to promote the third party’s products or
platform without the brand owner’s authorization. Takedown
notices are also available against NFT marketplaces, but the
process is complicated because NFTs are digital tokens that point
elsewhere outside the marketplace, for example, a server. Issuing
the takedown notice to the marketplace site operator is the first
step, although multiple notices to the decentralized servers might
be necessary to disable the NFT.
Conclusion: Best Practices
A strong trademark registration strategy for virtual goods is a
cost-effective tool for brand owners. Perhaps in the near future,
courts will provide more specific guidance as to whether trademark
registration covering physical goods and services will also apply
to the digital version. Until then, registration is the first step
for trademark expansion in the metaverse.
In addition to registration, brand owners must increase
monitoring services to identify potential unlawful uses of their
brands, cease and desist letters, domain registration, takedown
notices and litigation. An effective trademark enforcement strategy
will likely actively deter third parties from attempting to
monetize on the goodwill of brands in the digital space.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.