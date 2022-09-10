Protesters fill Parliament Square just metres from Queen mourners

The crowds marched to Scotland Yard paying tribute to Mr Kaba, who was due to become a father in months.

Signs reading “Black Lives Matter”, “Justice for Chris Kaba” and “Abolish the Met” were held up as speakers using a megaphone led chants of “no justice, no peace” and “police are the murderers”.

There was a limited police presence as demonstrators assembled on Parliament Square and made their way through Whitehall.

A criminal investigation is underway for the event although the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said that “does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow”.

In a statement issued on behalf of Kaba’s family, Daniel Machover, head of civil litigation at solicitors Hickman & Rose, said: “Following a police stop in Streatham, south-west London, shortly after 10pm on Monday September 5, a firearms officer employed by the MPS fired a fatal shot at Chris Kaba while he was seated, unarmed, in a car.

“On being notified of the death of Chris Kaba, the IOPC should have immediately opened a homicide and disciplinary investigation. The family was shocked to learn on Wednesday, September 7, that the IOPC had still not done so and demanded a change of heart without delay.

“The family therefore welcome the IOPC’s decisions on Friday, September 9, to open homicide and disciplinary investigations against that firearms officer, however belatedly.

“The family now await the outcome of that investigation, but seek a charging decision in this case in weeks or a few months, not years.

“Public confidence in the police and our justice system requires the IOPC and CPS to find a way to make decisions in this case on a timescale that delivers justice to all concerned. Avoidable delay is unacceptable.

“In the meantime, the family demand that the Commissioner of Police of the Metropolis immediately suspend the firearms officer, pending the outcome of the investigation.”