Queen Elizabeth’s Lifestyle Shows Her Love for the Environment As She Reuse Wrappers, Advocate for Climate Action

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at 96 in her summer residence at Balmoral Castle, leaving environmental legacies in her 70-year reign.

Global leaders showed their sympathies to the longest-serving monarch, who rose to power in 1952. The Queen brought about drastic changes in the United Kingdom (UK) and built stability to continuity in the government. She served as an inspiration to England.

Her call for climate action

Queen Elizabeth II expressed opinions rarely in public; however, the British Queen showed her frustration at COP 26, a United Nations (UN) climate conference in Scotland.

According to Associated Press (AP), a recording of Queen Elizabeth saying, “I’ve been hearing all about COP … I still don’t know who’s coming,” appears to criticize the world leaders for not taking action on climate change. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the statement was not intended for broadcast.

Furthermore, Reuters also reported that the Queen, in a video message for the climate conference, urged world leaders for climate action by thinking of future generations. She added that the summit’s legacy would redound and help children’s children.

Love for nature lifestyle

Even if she could live an extravagant lifestyle, Queen Elizabeth was known to have a simple life. The MailOnline reported that she loved local products and meat with low food miles.

In an interview with Sky News, royal history Professor Kate William said that the Queen lived a frugal upbringing. She farmed honey at the Bucking Palace and reused wrapping papers. She also kept furniture for decades.

The same report said that the Queen stopped patronizing fur clothes or materials.

A nature documentary named ‘The Queen’s Green Planet’ in 2018 became popular, showing the love for trees and the environment. The Queen and Sir David Attenborough teamed up for the documentary. The latter said that trees had been part of Queen Elizabeth’s life. The Queen loved to plant commemorative trees.

Prince Charles, climate advocate

The royal family is prominent in advocating environmental policies and climate actions. Prince William is the founder of the ecological Earthshot prize, and Prince Charles has championed organic farming.

As Queen Elizabeth passed away, the future King would be Prince Charles. He is known to be a climate advocate and lobbied for environmental policies.

According to Climate Home News , Prince Charles is more outspoken about the environment. His strong opinions on the environment are admirable as he advocates for nature conservation and clean technology. Reports showed that he lobbied for environmental policies when he wrote to the former UK prime minister in 2015 about the pressing issue of climate change.

With his background and firm opinions on environmental issues, Prince Charles can bring about long-term changes for a better environment.

What policies and plans he will take are still unknown, and today’s generations hope he will stand for climate action.

