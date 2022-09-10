Rain shortens Emporia High girls tennis tournament

Mother Nature showed up at the wrong time as the Emporia High girls’ tennis tournament was beginning to wrap up Saturday afternoon.

When rain halted play, Kali Keough was to play for first place against Manhattan’s Jill Harkin, while the doubles team of Lillee Frank and Peyton Chanley were set to play for third.

Darian Chadwick was to play for 11th and the doubles team of Ashlyn Foraker and Kailey Reynoso were to play for ninth.

EHS is next in action on September 20 when it travels to Washburn Rural.