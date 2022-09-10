Relationship between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe is very good: PSG boss Christophe Galtier

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. relationship has reportedly gone sour Photo : AP

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have had a number of fallouts this season.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier has rubbished the rumours, suggesting everything is fine between the two.

Both Mbappe and Neymar have scored 7 goals each this season for PSG in the Ligue 1.

Rumours of a strained relationship between Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain have been doing rounds on social media for a long time. Be it reports of training ground altercations or incidents where the two not combining on the pitch for the club, a lot has been talked about the relationship between the two of late.

As PSG defeated Juventus 2-1 in the Champions League, it was Kylian Mbappe scored a brace. However, there was one incident where Mbappe didn’t pass the ball to Neymar, who could’ve taken a shot on an open goal, and instead tried to score from a tight angle himself. The Brazilian was visibly upset with Mbappe over the decision.

Since the incident, the rumors of a sour relationship between Mbappe and Neymar have been rife on social media.

However, PSG manager Christophe Galtier has brushed aside the concerns of any sort of fallout between the two.

“The relationship between Ney and Kylian is very good, and I’m not giving you the runaround,” Galtier told reporters on Friday.

“They are together in the training exercises, they are often together in the warm-ups. Yes, there was that match situation. And I discussed it yesterday with Kylian, who I think, I think, has discussed it with Ney.

“I am convinced that Kylian will make more decisive passes to Ney, as Ney is capable of making decisive passes to Kylian. But I haven’t felt anything negative since the game in relation to this chance,” said Galtier.

The talks of Neymar and Mbappe not being on friendly terms have been going on since the start of the season. In fact, it was also reported that Mbappe wanted Neymar sold in the summer transfer window. However, the Brazilian decided to stay put at the club.

Both Neymar and Mappe have been scoring on a consistent basis since the start of the season. In fact they both are tied at the top spot with 7 goals each to their name.