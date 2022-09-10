Ridley’s Bronagh Waugh pays tribute to co-star Adrian Dunbar

Currently, the Northern Irish actress is featuring alongside Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar in ITV’s newest crime drama Ridley. Admitting that she’s never played a detective role before, Bronagh Waugh told Express.co.uk, along with other publications, how her co-star helped her on-set.

Sharing that she had watched Adrian perform on stage growing up, Bronagh said that when the opportunity came up for her to work with him, she found it really exciting.

In the ITV drama, Bronagh plays DI Farman who was Alex Ridley’s former protégée whom he mentored for many years before retiring.

Although, when she calls on her former boss to help solve a crime, Ridley gets thrown back into his old work helping to solve a complex and compelling murder case.

Commenting on the easy chemistry between the two of them on-screen, the actress was asked if she knew Adrian beforehand as they’re from the same place.