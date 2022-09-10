Ridley’s Bronagh Waugh pays tribute to co-star Adrian Dunbar

Currently, the Northern Irish actress is featuring alongside Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar in ITV’s newest crime drama Ridley. Admitting that she’s never played a detective role before, Bronagh Waugh told Express.co.uk, along with other publications, how her co-star helped her on-set.
Sharing that she had watched Adrian perform on stage growing up, Bronagh said that when the opportunity came up for her to work with him, she found it really exciting.
In the ITV drama, Bronagh plays DI Farman who was Alex Ridley’s former protégée whom he mentored for many years before retiring.
Although, when she calls on her former boss to help solve a crime, Ridley gets thrown back into his old work helping to solve a complex and compelling murder case.
Commenting on the easy chemistry between the two of them on-screen, the actress was asked if she knew Adrian beforehand as they’re from the same place.
“He just very calmly steered the ship and made me feel like I could do it.
“I think I needed that, I needed someone to be like, ‘You can do it.’”
“He’s great, I’m very fond of him and we’re great friends now.
Elsewhere in the interview, the Ridley star revealed that she needed Adrian’s encouragement because of her sleepless nights with a newborn baby.
Last week, viewers got to see the second instalment of the four-part series which showed the team discover a body of a young woman buried in a shallow grave.
However, in true ITV crime style, not was all it seemed to be as the retired detective discovered that the victim had been living a secret double life.
A synopsis for the upcoming third episode reads: “After a chance encounter with jazz singer Eve Marbury, Ridley agrees to help find her brother, who has been missing for 40 years.
“When a woman is found dead, dark secrets that have been buried for decades begin to emerge.”
Ahead of the show’s first airing, Bronagh and Adrian appeared on The One Show to speak about the series with hosts Emma Willis and Jermaine Jenas.
As Adrian is well-known for playing Ted Hastings in the crime show Line of Duty, the host asked how this role as Ridley differs.
He replied: “You find this man at a very difficult point in his life, I mean he’s lost his wife and daughter in a very horrendous house fire.
“He’s isolated and quite depressed and a colleague shows up and tells him about a case that’s come to light again, some new evidence has come and kind of warns him off it.
Ridley continues on ITV on Sunday at 8pm.
