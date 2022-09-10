Royal fans hail King Charles as he delivers his first speech





On Saturday, he was formally declared head of state, days after his mother Queen Elizabeth peacefully died at Balmoral in Scotland. The new King pledged himself to the task now before him and the “heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty”.

King Charles III received love and affection from his royal fans who took to Twitter to support him. A royal fan Rob Nunn tweeted: “Long Live the King!” A second user, AW78 tweeted: “Popped up to say goodbye to the queen and lay some flowers. Got to say hello to our new king and his queen consort. “A very special day for us all.”

Another user Brad Donaldson tweeted: “May the king live longer.” Charles was proclaimed to the nation as new head of state on Saturday morning during a meeting of the Accession Council attended by privy councillors at St James’s Palace in London, which was televised for the first time. Another user Viviane tweeted: “God bless you King Charles, I know you will be an excellent king, you have already given 70 plus years and have helped so many, your 1st speech as king was excellent, my condolences to you and all your family on your loss.” A fifth Twitter user PJ Yukon Poet Laureate said: “HM King Charles III has been a comfort to us all during the passing of his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II and will lead the way as we move forward into the future. Thank you Your Majesty.” READ MORE: Prince Harry ‘trapped between two roles’ as Duke lost top position