Categories
Sports

Super League: Salford Red Devils into semi-finals after beating Huddersfield Giants 28-0


Tries from Joe Burgess, Kallum Watkins, Ryan Brierley and Andy Ackers set Salford on course for victory over Huddersfield; Marc Sneyd converted all four tries and kicked two penalties; The Red Devils now face St Helens in the semi-finals

Last Updated: 10/09/22 3:04pm

Kallum Watkins was among the try-scorers for Salford in their win over Huddersfield

Kallum Watkins was among the try-scorers for Salford in their win over Huddersfield

Salford Red Devils booked their place in the Betfred Super League semi-finals at the expense of former head coach Ian Watson’s Huddersfield Giants with a 28-0 win in Saturday’s play-off match at John Smith’s Stadium.

Back-to-back converted tries from Joe Burgess and Kallum Watkins which were sandwiched by penalties from the boot of Marc Sneyd ensured the Red Devils led 16-0 at half-time, despite having Ryan Brierley sent to the sin-bin.

Brierley redeemed himself for that transgression with a third converted try for the visitors nine minutes into the second half and there proved to be no way back for the Giants as Salford set up a trip to reigning champions St Helens in the semis, capped with a late converted try from Andy Ackers.

They will, however, be without Dream Team selection Brodie Croft for the trip to Totally Wicked Stadium after the scrum-half was forced off just before half-time in this win and failed a head injury assessment.

More to follow…



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.