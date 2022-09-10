Super League: Salford Red Devils into semi-finals after beating Huddersfield Giants 28-0







Kallum Watkins was among the try-scorers for Salford in their win over Huddersfield

Salford Red Devils booked their place in the Betfred Super League semi-finals at the expense of former head coach Ian Watson’s Huddersfield Giants with a 28-0 win in Saturday’s play-off match at John Smith’s Stadium.

Back-to-back converted tries from Joe Burgess and Kallum Watkins which were sandwiched by penalties from the boot of Marc Sneyd ensured the Red Devils led 16-0 at half-time, despite having Ryan Brierley sent to the sin-bin.

Brierley redeemed himself for that transgression with a third converted try for the visitors nine minutes into the second half and there proved to be no way back for the Giants as Salford set up a trip to reigning champions St Helens in the semis, capped with a late converted try from Andy Ackers.

They will, however, be without Dream Team selection Brodie Croft for the trip to Totally Wicked Stadium after the scrum-half was forced off just before half-time in this win and failed a head injury assessment.

More to follow…