The Beatles’ ‘We Can Work It Out’: John Lennon Said His Lyrics For the Song Were ‘Impatient’

The Beatles‘ “We Can Work It Out” was a collaboration between John Lennon and Paul McCartney. John felt his lyrics for the song were impatient while Paul’s were optimistic. On the other hand, Paul had different memories of who wrote which lyrics.

The Beatles’ John Lennon | Max Scheler – K & K/Redferns

John Lennon discussed what he was like before and after he was in The Beatles

The book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono includes a 1980 interview. In it, John discusses “We Can Work It Out.” “In ‘We Can Work It Out,’ Paul did the first half, I did the middle eight,” he recalled.

John contrasted the lines he wrote for the song with the lines Paul wrote for it. “But you’ve got Paul writing, ‘We can work it out/We can work it out’ — real optimistic, y’know, and me, impatient: ‘Life is very short and there’s no time/For fussing and fighting, my friend,’” he said.

John felt these lines showed Paul was more of a storyteller and he was more of a philosopher. “Well, I was always like that, you know,” he opined. “I was like that before The Beatles and after The Beatles.

“I always asked why people did things and why society was like it was,” he added. “I didn’t just accept it for what it was apparently doing. I always looked below the surface.”