The best M1928 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

While the overall meta in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 was set this past week by the professionals in the World Series of Warzone, that doesn’t mean players still can’t mix things up. Raven Software has made it a point to ensure a plethora of weapons are viable in Season 5, meaning the meta can be whatever players want it to be. If players truly are looking to go off the beaten path, they should try out the M1928 submachine gun in Warzone, which has a surprisingly strong loadout in Season 5.

The M1928, commonly referred to as the Tommy Gun, has never really been a top-tier SMG in Warzone since Vanguard’s integration. However, it has always been an underrated option that many players have overlooked due to there being so many other strong SMGs, especially from Vanguard. Regardless, the M1928 has a strong loadout itself, featuring a great fire rate, moderate damage range, and virtually no recoil when players throw on its best set of attachments.

To see the full loadout for the M1928 in Warzone Season 5, keep reading below.

Best M1928 loadout in Warzone

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : Chariot 5.5″

: Chariot 5.5″ Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : CGC S Adjustable

: CGC S Adjustable Underbarrel : M1930 Strife Angled

: M1930 Strife Angled Magazine : 9mm 50 Round Drums

: 9mm 50 Round Drums Ammo Type : Subsonic

: Subsonic Rear Grip : Taped Grip

: Taped Grip Proficiency : Steady

: Steady Kit: Quick

For the most part, this loadout attempts to further increase the M1928’s time-to-kill. This is accomplished by adding the Chariot 5.5″, which buffs damage range and bullet velocity, and the Recoil Booster, which increases fire rate. The CGC S Adjustable Stock, Taped Grip, and Steady/Quick perks all play a part in improving the M1928’s mobility and ADS time. Finally, the M1930 Strife Angled underbarrel reduces the SMG’s recoil by a small amount, and Subsonic keeps players off of the mini-map when firing.

As aforementioned, this loadout won’t be in the concrete Season 5 meta of Warzone, but it’s a solid weapon build.