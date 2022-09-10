The ‘Elden Ring’ soundtrack is now available on music streaming services | Engadget

In addition to being one of the best games of the year, FromSoftware’s Elden Ring features an absolute treat of a soundtrack. Tsukasa Saitoh, Shoi Miyazawa, Yuka Kitamura, Yoshimi Kudo and Tai Tomisawa crafted an orchestral score that pays homage to the studio’s past while offering something new, and now you can listen to their work without booting up the game.

Publisher Bandai Namco has uploaded Elden Ring’s entire 67-track score to nearly every streaming service out there. , you can listen to the soundtrack on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, Tidal and YouTube Music. If you still buy albums, it’s also available through iTunes.

As is so often the case with From’s games, the songs that play during boss battles are among the most memorable. I had to stop myself from gritting my teeth after Malenia’s theme came on. Thankfully, the more ambient tracks, including “Limgrave,” are there to balance things out. Bandai Namco also released an all-too-short behind-the-scenes video showcasing the Budapest Film Orchestra recording some of the music you can hear in-game and online. You can watch it below.