The Midnight Club, The Good Nurse and more coming to Netflix and Chills

The annual Halloween celebration at Netflix is shaping up to be pretty good this year! Here is what we know is coming to Netflix and Chills for 2022, beginning this month:

September 9:

End of the Road – Queen Latifah appears as Brenda, a recently widowed woman on a road trip with her family. Unexpectedly, a missing bag of money and a murder throw the family into serious danger. Ludacris and Beau Bridges also star in this action-packed thriller.

September 23:

Lou – Allison Janney stars in the title role in this thriller. Lou clearly has a past, but is trying to live a normal life now. All of that changes when a young woman (Jurnee Smollett) comes to her for help finding her kidnapped child. With a storm raging around them, the two women work together to rescue the child.

October 5:

Mr. Harrington’s Phone – Based on a novella from Stephen King’s collection If it Bleeds, this film tells the story of a young boy named Craig, played by Jaeden Martell (IT and IT Chapter 2). His love of reading fosters a friendship with Mr. Harrington (Donald Sutherland), a local billionaire. When the old man dies, Craig finds that he is still able to communicate with Mr. Harrington through use of an iPhone.

October 7:

The Midnight Club – Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) brings his terrifying touch to this adaptation of Christopher Pike’s beloved book. A group of teens at a hospice center enjoy meeting at midnight to share scar stories, and they make a pact that whichever of them dies will come back to communicate with the remaining group.

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes – Every true crime follower worth his or her salt is familiar with Dahmer, one of the most prolific serial killers in the US. Between the years of 1978 and 1991 (when he was captured), Dahmer later confessed to killing at least 17 young men and boys. The horrific details of his murders were made clear when body parts were found on display and in a freezer located in his house. As was the case with Netflix CWAK: The Ted Bundy Tapes and CWAK: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, much of this documentary features never-before-heard audio interviews with Dahmer himself.

October 14:

The Curse of Bridge Hollow – When a spirit causes the Halloween decorations in Bridge Hollow to come to life and cause trouble, It’s up to teenager Sydney (Priah Ferguson, Stranger Things) and her father (Marlon Wayans) to set things right.

October 25 – 28:

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – Guillermo del Toro has brought us such delightful frights as The Devil’s Backbone and Crimson Peak, so I have no doubt this Netflix anthology series, which rolls out over 4 nights (2 episodes per day) will give us all nightmares. The press materials promise that the collection will “challenge traditional notions of horror.” Count me in.

October 26:

The Good Nurse – Based on the very true story of Charlie Cullen, known as “The Angel of Death”, The Good Nurse stars Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as Amy, a single mother struggling to support her children and herself by working night shifts in the hospital’s ICU. When a young man named Charlie comes to work in the hospital, he and Amy become fast friends, so it’s a shock to her when the police start an investigation in an effort to prove that Charlie is responsible for the mysterious deaths of multiple patients.

Wendell & Wild – Henry Selick, the director of Coraline and The Nightmare Before Christmas is back with another stop-motion film. Not sold yet? Jordan Peele wrote the script, and provides his voice to the story of two demon brothers who are on a mission to reach the Land of the Living. They try to get teenager Kat to help, which brings about some spooky adventures.

