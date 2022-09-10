The Relationship Coach: Intimacy requires vulnerability 

Editor’s note: This column was published originally on Sept. 12, 2020.

Are you feeling isolated in your relationships? Do you find yourself constantly feeling like your needs aren’t being met?

You might be dealing with vulnerability resistance. Being vulnerable in a relationship means exposing yourself in a way that might lead to harm. If we have been hurt in the past, or if we grew up in homes where we didn’t feel physically or emotionally “safe,” we may have learned to protect ourselves in such a way as to never let anyone get close enough to us so that they never have the power to hurt us. The problem is, we also prevent true intimacy by never letting anyone in. It’s possible to be in relationships and feel incredibly lonely if you are unwilling to be vulnerable.

We resist vulnerability to protect ourselves from rejection, from the feeling of not being loved. “If they find out who I truly am, they will not love me anymore.” The irony is, when we refuse to be vulnerable, we never allow authentic love in, therefore we are always experiencing the feeling of not being truly loved. We create the very thing we are trying to protect ourselves from.

Why do we resist vulnerability? Because it feels like crap. Vulnerability never feels good. It’s one of the most uncomfortable things we can do. Think about how hard it is to ask for what you need if there is no guarantee you’ll receive it? Many of us are so guarded, we don’t even know what we need. And then we find ourselves frustrated in our relationships because our partner doesn’t make us feel loved. If that’s you, consider that the reason you might not feel loved is because you have not allowed yourself to be vulnerable enough to receive it.

Being vulnerable starts with fully accepting ourselves as imperfect humans. It starts with admitting to ourselves that we have wants and desires that need to be met by someone else.

We have to first be honest with ourselves about our needs. This can be challenging for many.

I learned early that it was not safe to show weakness. I believed that if I needed anything it was certain to cause irritation or frustration for someone else. To avoid feeling shame or humiliation, I decided to “not need.” I can see how in many of my past relationships, I did not experience true intimacy because I was unable to express my needs, therefore my needs went unmet.

It’s been hard work to unlearn those beliefs and discover my needs, but in doing so, I’ve been able to experience the connection with others that I always longed for.

The reason it’s so scary to expose ourselves is because there’s no guarantee we won’t be hurt. Someone might tell us we are “too much.” Or they might be unwilling to meet our needs. It’s possible they might not like what they see and leave. But I have found more often than not, people have a deep desire to meet someone else’s needs when they know how. When we’re able to ask for what we truly need, it can be a relief to the person we are in relationship with. They want connection too. They also have needs. Choosing to be brave and go first can open the door for both of you to experience deeper intimacy and communication.

It’s important to understand that vulnerability is always optional. You can choose to go through life guarded and in denial of your needs. Being vulnerable is not necessary for survival. It is, however, necessary for intimacy. Choosing to be vulnerable is choosing to experience intimacy. And if that is something you want more of, take the courageous step of being honest with yourself and those around you. It will be the scariest thing you ever do, but on the other side is the feeling of being truly connected, and that is priceless.

Rebecca Stark is a Mastery Certified Life Coach. She is the owner of Rebecca Stark Coaching. You can contact her at 720-412-6148 or visit rebeccastarkcoaching.com.