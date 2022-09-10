Truss handed Brexit energy masterplan to unlock ‘thousands of jobs’





By this October, energy bills are set to rise by astronomical levels, as the global energy crisis triggered by the skyrocketing prices of gas is passed down to consumers. Many Britons have since been looking for ways to avoid such a nasty shock, with some looking to get themselves less reliant on the National Grid by installing solar panels. According to the trade association Solar Energy UK, around 3,000 solar installations are being carried out every week – up from 1,000 a week in July 2020.

Some providers have reported a tenfold surge in enquiries this month as experts warned bills could rocket to £6,000 next year. However, experts have warned that the solar energy industry is currently facing major challenges, as they urge the new Prime Minister to deliver on their Brexit promises of growth. Speaking to Express.co.uk, Shaun Spiers, executive director at Green Alliance, said: “The government promised to deliver a ‘green Brexit’ when it left the EU. “That means a Britain standing on its own two feet, using energy wisely and powered by wind and solar. “Our reliance on fossil fuels has been exposed with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and homegrown renewables offer a way out of this.

“Green energy is a growth business, with the potential to create thousands of new jobs across the country.” He urged Ms Truss to ensure that the Government is working closely with businesses to address to a critical “skills shortage” in the sector. He noted that as demand for solar panels increases over the years, businesses in the UK need to step up to meet that demand. The amount of electricity solar panels generate depends on the type and size of the system and house but a typical home could cut electricity bills by more than £300 a year. READ MORE: Millions handed energy lifeline as British Gas vows to cap profits

Experts note that under current prices, a typical solar panel system could generate £1,200 worth of electricity in a year at current prices. Danny Edward, director of County Durham-based Save Heat Energy solar panel installers noted that “ there’s no doubt that the workforce needed to fulfil orders is also a concern and one that might only grow over time. “Installing solar panels is a well-paid job and the installation teams we employ make a good living out of it.” However, he noted that many of the electricians only work on solar panels part time, meaning they “don’t have a guaranteed pool of MCS-accredited electricians ready to service orders quickly.





