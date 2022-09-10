Ty Montgomery ‘should have a shot’ to play Dolphins, traveling early with team

Ty Montgomery’s ankle injury might not be as severe as originally feared.

Bill Belichick didn’t rule the running back out for the season opener on WEEI’s Greg Hill Show — only Tyquan Thornton, who is on injured reserve — and later said Montgomery and Isaiah Wynn will both travel to South Florida with the team on Tuesday.

“(Other than Thornton) everybody else should have a shot,” Belichick said. “So we’ll just see where they get to.”

Montgomery needed to be carted to the locker room with an ankle injury suffered in Las Vegas and hasn’t practiced with the team since. Wynn, meanwhile, has an undisclosed injury. He was limited in one practice last week and missed the team’s final session last Thursday.

The Patriots are heading to South Florida on Tuesday in an attempt to acclimate to the unique weather conditions they’ll see in Miami on Sunday.

“We made the decision to go down there a long time ago,” Belichick said. “There’s a lot of travel plans that are involved there. So that wasn’t the kind of thing we’d do normally — like a day or two ahead of time — it’s something that we’ve had in place for awhile.”

Montgomery had been putting together a strong training camp before going down with the ankle injury. He’d clearly ascended to the No. 3 running back spot on the depth chart and looked poised to take over some of James White’s old responsibilities in the passing game.

