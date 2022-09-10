Ubisoft Forward: Multiple New Assassin’s Creed Games Announced, Taking the Franchise to Baghdad, Feudal Japan, and More – Xbox Wire

The future of Assassin’s Creed was revealed today at Ubisoft Forward, and it all starts in 2023 with Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Taking place in ninth-century Baghdad, Assassin’s Creed Mirage centers on the coming-of-age story of Basim Ibn Is’haq, the Hidden One introduced in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Two additional flagship Assassin’s Creed games, Assassin’s Creed Codename Red and Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe, were also teased, with the former taking place in the long-awaited setting of feudal Japan. Both titles will be part of the Assassin’s Creed Codename Infinity hub.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

A shorter, more narrative-driven game than recent entries in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage takes place 20 years before the events of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, as players meet a 17-year-old Basim (now voiced by Lee Majdoub) struggling with nightmarish visions and living life as a cunning street thief. Fortunately for Basim, the Hidden Ones (including his mentor Roshan, voiced by Shohreh Aghdashloo) see his potential, and help him flee Baghdad to the Hidden Ones’ fortress of Alamut. As he learns their mysterious rituals and powerful tenets, he will hone his unique abilities, discover his true nature, and come to understand a new Creed – one that will change his fate in ways he never could have imagined.

Built as an homage to the first Assassin’s Creed games, Mirage pays tribute to the series’ roots, as players join the proto-Assassin order known as the Hidden Ones and grow to become a master assassin. Baghdad in the ninth century was a bustling metropolis, and it serves as the perfect dense, urban hunting ground, as Basim stalks his prey using the series’ largest assortment of tools to date. While they haven’t quite adopted the name “Assassins” at this point in history, make no mistake: The Hidden Ones are a powerful and established order, with resources and the all-important Creed to guide them. As Basim explores Baghdad, he’ll be able to get contracts and upgrades from a network of Hidden One bureaus throughout the city, as well as collect clues on his targets and take them down with swift assassinations.

Of course, an assassin’s greatest advantage comes from their climbing ability, and as the series returns to a large-scale urban environment, Basim will need to leap across rooftops, scale tall towers, and flee guards by parkouring seamlessly through Baghdad’s four distinct districts. When information can’t be gained by gathering clues, Basim’s eagle Enkidu can take to the skies, survey areas, and tag enemies for Basim to stealthily eliminate.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage launches in 2023 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red is being developed by Ubisoft Quebec (makers of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate) with Creative Director Jonathan Dumont. The game will be the next evolution of Assassin’s Creed’s open-world RPG design and take players to the long-awaited setting of feudal Japan.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe

Following Assassin’s Creed Codename Red will be Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe, which is being developed by Ubisoft Montreal, with Clint Hocking serving as creative director.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Infinity

Red and Hexe will both be a part of Assassin’s Creed Codename Infinity, a hub that will connect players through different types of Assassin’s Creed experiences, old and new. Infinity will also bring multiplayer back to Assassin’s Creed with a standalone experience.

