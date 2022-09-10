Utica Women’s Tennis Nips Medaille to Open 2022 Conference Play

Women’s Tennis | 9/10/2022 5:15:00 PM

BUFFALO, NY – The Utica University women’s tennis team defeated the Medaille University Mavericks 5-4 on the road on Saturday afternoon for its first win of the season. It was the Empire 8 opener for both teams.



Ellen Lyga and Paetra Heeren moved to 2-0 in doubles as a pair this season with an 8-2 win in first doubles. After Medaille took second doubles 8-7, Jackie Roberts and Emily DePasquale responded with an 8-5 victory in third doubles.



Lyga dominated in first singles 6-1, 6-0 while teammate Selma Dizdarevic put Utica up 4-1 with a 6-0, 6-2 win in second singles. Medaille claimed singles three through five, setting up a decisive sixth singles that went down to the wire. With the team’s first win of the year on the line, DePasquale won in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5 for the Pioneers to come home with the win.



Utica (1-1, 1-0 Empire 8) will host Alfred University at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 17.

