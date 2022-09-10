Wales threatening backlash over new Prince and Princess’ allegiance

The changes come as the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday at the age of 96.

Prince William, along with Prince Harry and other royals, made their way to Balmoral to be by their grandmother’s side as it was announced medics were “concerned”.

Later that evening, the official announcement of the monarch’s death was made.

King Charles III addressed the nation on Friday to give a speech on its collective mourning.

On Saturday, the official proclamation of the King will air live.

