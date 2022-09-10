Watch as Call of Duty player wins $100k for a single round of Warzone

Call of Duty professional player Fifakill has won the $100k “Solo YOLO” prize at the recent North American World Series of Warzone, beating out 119 competitors across a single, incredibly tense game on Caldera to become champion of the Activision battle royale.

Of all the competitions and game types in professional Warzone, the World Series’ Solo YOLO is perhaps the purest and most demanding. There are no squads, no rounds, no points. 120 players enter a single Warzone game. Last person standing wins the prize. It’s a raw expression of a player’s Call of Duty skill and, frankly, when it gets towards the final few contenders, almost impossible to watch.

Donning the Roze skin, Fifakill, a player from England, quickly scores a couple of kills to acquire the Armageurra and the riot shield. From there, Fifakill plays it smart and slow, stalking through the mining camp and skirting the safety zone while collecting some more drops and gear. They head to Storage Town and narrowly avoid an explosion, before barricading themselves indoors behind a bunch of claymores and that precious riot shield. It’s cagey play, but with $100k at stake, what would you do?

“This is like the worst ending ever,” says Fifakill, as they realise the final vestiges of the safety zone are closing around Storage Town, the incredibly tight and close-range POI that was brought back to Caldera in season 4. Here, they take an interesting tactic, fortifying themselves inside a tent rather than a solid building. “No-one else is going to want to be in a tent,” they explain, “because you can shoot through it. I think we can be chilling”.

Eventually, however, with 11 competitors still left, the gas forces Fifakill out of their tent, and from there things get incredibly tense and hectic. We won’t spoil the ending, but even knowing that Fifakill will emerge victorious, this is nail-biting viewing. You can see the whole game below.

“$100k for winning one game of Warzone. OMFG!,” Fifakill writes on Twitter. “I will remember this moment for the rest of my life. Let’s go, boys”. “Let’s go,” writes another CoD professional, Aydan, in response to Fifakill’s win. “Smartest in the game and it’s not even close”.

