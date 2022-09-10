Categories
Business

Why John Lennon Didn’t Want to Help George Harrison Write The Beatles’ ‘Taxman’

TL;DR:

  • George Harrison asked John Lennon to add humor to The Beatles’ “Taxman.”
  • Paul McCartney was not going to assist George in writing “Taxman.”
  • John explained why he worked on the song when he did not want to do so.
The Beatles' John Lennon wearing blue
The Beatles’ John Lennon | Ron Howard/Redferns

George Harrison asked John Lennon for help on The Beatles‘ “Taxman.” John initially didn’t want to contribute to “Taxman” for a very specific reason. Subsequently, John decided to add some one-liners to the track.

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.