Why John Lennon Didn’t Want to Help George Harrison Write The Beatles’ ‘Taxman’

TL;DR:

George Harrison asked John Lennon to add humor to The Beatles’ “Taxman.”

Paul McCartney was not going to assist George in writing “Taxman.”

John explained why he worked on the song when he did not want to do so.

The Beatles’ John Lennon | Ron Howard/Redferns

George Harrison asked John Lennon for help on The Beatles‘ “Taxman.” John initially didn’t want to contribute to “Taxman” for a very specific reason. Subsequently, John decided to add some one-liners to the track.

George Harrison asked John Lennon for help when he couldn’t get help from 1 of the other Beatles

The book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono features an interview from 1980. In it, John discussed “Taxman.” “I remember the day he called to ask for help on Taxman,’ one of his first songs,” John recalled. “I threw in a few one-liners to help the song along, because that’s what he asked for.”

John revealed why Paul McCartney didn’t contribute to “Taxman.” “He came to me because he couldn’t go to Paul, because Paul wouldn’t have helped him at that period,” he said. “I didn’t want to do it.”