Women’s Tennis Continues Action at Drake Invitational, Wilcox Advances to Sunday Championship Match – Creighton University Athletics

OMAHA, Neb. – Sophomore Allison Wilcox captured a pair of victories, advancing to the Flight C Singles title match on Sunday as the Creighton women’s tennis team continued play at the Drake Invitational at the Roger Knapp Tennis Center on Saturday. Overall, the Bluejays went 6-4 during Saturday’s action.



“We definitely have some work to do on the court but also in being able to maintain a consistent high level of mental toughness. I am seeing too much up and down in that area right now” said head coach Tom Lilly . “Awesome job competing by Allison. She has to earn every point and has improved in so many ways. It’s so fun watching her go to battle and use a variety of weapons to her advantage.”



Wilcox advanced to the Flight C semifinals on Saturday morning with a 9-7 win over North Dakota’s Charlotte Bowles. Hours later, Wilcox returned to the court and defeated South Dakota’s Maya Arksey, 9-7, advancing to the Flight C championship match on Sunday morning.



Leanne Kendall , Ana Paule Martinez, and Valerie Negin each picked up a win in their first match of the day before falling in their afternoon matches. Martinez claimed an 8-1 victory over Northern Iowa’s Darta Dalecka but fell to South Dakota’s Estella Jaeger 8-2 in Flight A. Negin also picked up an 8-1 triumph over Northern Iown’s Lorena Cardosa in Flight A before dropping an 8-5 decision to Coyotes Florentia Hadjjigeorgiou. Kendall battled to an 8-6 win over South Dakota’s Sydney Weinberg, but fell later on to Drake’s Elizabete Klavinska, 8-2, in Flight B.



Sophomore Malvika Shukla dropped her first match of the day but responded with a 9-8 (6) win over Omaha’s Brooke Covington to wrap up the day.



Doubles play concludes on Sunday morning at 9 a.m., while singles action is slated to start at 10 a.m.



Results

Singles Flight A

Ana Paula Martinez def. Darta Dalecka (UNI), 8-1

Estella Jaeger (SD) def. Martinez 8-2

Valerie Negin def. Lorena Cardosa (UNI), 8-1

Florentia Hadjigeorgiou (SD) def. Negin, 8-5



Singles Flight B

Leanne kendall def. Sydney Weinberg (SD), 8-6

Elizabete Klavinska (Drake) def. Kendall, 8-2

Rebecca Ehn (Drake) def. Malvika Shukla , 8-3

Shukla def. Brooke Covington (Omaha), 9-8 (6)



Singles Flight C

Allison Wilcox def. Charlotte Bowles (ND), 9-7

Wilcox def. Maya Arksey (SD), 9-7

