Women’s Tennis Continues Action at Drake Invitational, Wilcox Advances to Sunday Championship Match – Creighton University Athletics

OMAHA, Neb. – Sophomore Allison Wilcox captured a pair of victories, advancing to the Flight C Singles title match on Sunday as the Creighton women’s tennis team continued play at the Drake Invitational at the Roger Knapp Tennis Center on Saturday. Overall, the Bluejays went 6-4 during Saturday’s action.
“We definitely have some work to do on the court but also in being able to maintain a consistent high level of mental toughness. I am seeing too much up and down in that area right now” said head coach Tom Lilly. “Awesome job competing by Allison. She has to earn every point and has improved in so many ways. It’s so fun watching her go to battle and use a variety of weapons to her advantage.”
Wilcox advanced to the Flight C semifinals on Saturday morning with a 9-7 win over North Dakota’s Charlotte Bowles. Hours later, Wilcox returned to the court and defeated South Dakota’s Maya Arksey, 9-7, advancing to the Flight C championship match on Sunday morning.
Leanne Kendall, Ana Paule Martinez, and Valerie Negin each picked up a win in their first match of the day before falling in their afternoon matches. Martinez claimed an 8-1 victory over Northern Iowa’s Darta Dalecka but fell to South Dakota’s Estella Jaeger 8-2 in Flight A. Negin also picked up an 8-1 triumph over Northern Iown’s Lorena Cardosa in Flight A before dropping an 8-5 decision to Coyotes Florentia Hadjjigeorgiou. Kendall battled to an 8-6 win over South Dakota’s Sydney Weinberg, but fell later on to Drake’s Elizabete Klavinska, 8-2, in Flight B.
Sophomore Malvika Shukla dropped her first match of the day but responded with a 9-8 (6) win over Omaha’s Brooke Covington to wrap up the day.
Doubles play concludes on Sunday morning at 9 a.m., while singles action is slated to start at 10 a.m.
Results
Singles Flight A
Ana Paula Martinez def. Darta Dalecka (UNI), 8-1
Estella Jaeger (SD) def. Martinez 8-2
Valerie Negin def. Lorena Cardosa (UNI), 8-1
Florentia Hadjigeorgiou (SD) def. Negin, 8-5
Singles Flight B
Leanne kendall def. Sydney Weinberg (SD), 8-6
Elizabete Klavinska (Drake) def. Kendall, 8-2
Rebecca Ehn (Drake) def. Malvika Shukla, 8-3
Shukla def. Brooke Covington (Omaha), 9-8 (6)
Singles Flight C
Allison Wilcox def. Charlotte Bowles (ND), 9-7
Wilcox def. Maya Arksey (SD), 9-7
