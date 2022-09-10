Zelensky hails liberation of 2,000 square kilometres

President Zelensky said in his nightly video address Ukraine’s armed forces have liberated about 700 square miles (2,000 square kilometres) of territory since a counter-offensive against Russia started earlier this month.

He said: “As of now, as part of active actions since the beginning of September, about 2,000 kilometres of our territory has already been liberated.

“These days, the Russian army is showing its best – showing its back. And, in the end, it is a good choice for them to run away.

“There is, and will be, no place for the occupiers in Ukraine.”

