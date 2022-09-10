Categories
Zelensky hails liberation of 2,000 square kilometres


President Zelensky said in his nightly video address Ukraine’s armed forces have liberated about 700 square miles (2,000 square kilometres) of territory since a counter-offensive against Russia started earlier this month.

He said: “As of now, as part of active actions since the beginning of September, about 2,000 kilometres of our territory has already been liberated.

“These days, the Russian army is showing its best – showing its back. And, in the end, it is a good choice for them to run away.

“There is, and will be, no place for the occupiers in Ukraine.”

