6 tips for pet parents to be environmentally friendly

For many people, “going green” means walking rather than driving, ditching single-use plastics and conserving energy. To go above and beyond, pet parents can follow additional measures that aid the planet while also supporting their furry friends.

Explore locally

An easy way to reduce your carbon footprint is to visit dog parks and other pet-friendly locations within walking distance rather than driving. It’s a perfect opportunity to explore new hiking or walking trails, contribute to pet-friendly establishments and get a little exercise for both you and your furry friend.

Opt for eco-friendly foods

There are planet-friendly food choices available for pets that sustainably source ingredients with regenerative farming methods and offer certified humanely raised proteins. Some pet food is produced with the planet in mind as waste is reused, recycled or transformed into energy, and the kitchens in which the food is made and the refrigerators where customers find it use electricity generated by renewable wind or solar energy.

Swap Out single-use products

When you’re out for a walk with your pet, bring Earth-friendly products like a reusable water bottle rather than a single-use plastic bottle that may one day become a pollutant in waterways or food sources. For your furry friend, a water bowl that collapses completely makes the item easy to store when not in use while also minimizing waste.

Support local shelters

If you’re not yet a pet parent but would like to become one, consider turning to local shelters. Adopting versus buying helps control overpopulation and its environmental impact. Another way you can contribute to local shelters is donating gently used blankets, towels, water dishes, leashes, collars, grooming tools and beds. This gives items a second life and helps reduce landfill waste.

Use compostable pet waste bags

Picking up after your pet doesn’t have to create additional waste. Use compostable bags to avoid adding single-use baggies to landfills. Made from natural plant starch without toxic materials, compostable bags are an eco-friendly option for disposing pet waste. If you have a compost pile used for plants you don’t plan on eating, simply toss the bag in that pile. Alternately, if your compost pile is used for fruits and veggies in a garden, be sure to bury the waste bags elsewhere – pet excrement can contain pathogens that are harmful to humans.

Go digital with pet health records

Many veterinarians still utilize paper records, but these records are easily lost and can be harmful to the environment. Consider creating a digital record of all your pet’s health documents via the cloud so you and your family can access it anywhere. Pet parents can be sure the documents are always on-hand if they have their smartphones and can recycle the paper documents once they’ve been saved digitally or re-use the documents as scratch paper.