Accenture India spearheads metaverse expansion plans

Tech giant Accenture has disclosed its intention to make significant incursions in the metaverse. The technology company stated that the Indian arm of its operation is key in achieving its lofty aspirations.

Mahesh Zurale, a managing director of the firm, told reporters that the company’s faith in India stems from its deep human resources.

“We see India playing the metaverse engine for the world with talent, innovation, and capability required to help our clients maximize this unprecedented opportunity,” said Zurale.

“Our people in India are already contributing significantly to the work we are doing in the metaverse,” Zurale added. “In fact, our innovation hubs in India already have the largest and deepest skill sets and assets required to build and operate new digital experiences leveraging metaverse-related technologies.”

Accenture’s rapid growth in India lies in its deliberate approach to hiring new talent and creating an enabling environment for them to slot in seamlessly into the firm’s operation. The tech company is casting a wide net by hiring across the metaverse’s critical areas, including distributed ledger technologies (DLT), artificial intelligence, security, and 3D experts.

According to the latest research from Citi, the metaverse is poised to become a $10-trillion economy by 2030. The report claims that the metaverse will be the next iteration of the internet that will combine “the physical and digital world in a persistent and immersive manner.”

Accenture’s unshakeable belief in the metaverse

Accenture’s recent moves suggest that it agrees with Citi’s report. In March, the tech firm flagged off its Metaverse Continuum business, a service designed to aid organizations get started with opportunities in DLT and edge computing.

The company’s affiliation to the metaverse runs even deeper as it operates its virtual world known as the Nth Floor, which serves as a platform for employees to receive an in-depth orientation about the firm. Executives predict that up to 150,000 new hires will work in the metaverse.

Apart from launching metaverse business and platforms, Accenture has been involved in metaverse research over a 10-year period. These researches have led to the filing of over 600 patents related to the metaverse, said Accenture Labs.

“The winners in this space will be those who experiment now with all the right pieces in place and then scale swiftly,” noted Zurale.

The company is engaged with up to 40 clients working on metaverse projects around the globe. Data from the Accenture Technology Vision 2022 report showed that 71% of executives agree that the metaverse already positively impacts their operations despite being in the early stages of its development.

