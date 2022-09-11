Amber Pineda fosters passion for protecting the environment

Amber Pineda, a junior at the Academy of Our Lady of Guam and new Vibe intern, has a passion for protecting the environment. In her time at Vibe, she hopes to write about environmental literacy “because sustainability has always been a top priority for (her).”

“When you live in a Pacific island, you get to experience firsthand the effects of climate change, and since we’re already this far into our damage, I think it’s time we start implementing more mitigation and adaptation strategies,” she said. “But, in order to (do) that, the entire community needs to be involved and active, and I think one of the best mediums to accomplish this is writing.”

Her dream job would be a position at an environmental engineering company. Pineda is very passionate about computer science as well.

“I really want to be an environmental engineer, but I want to focus my work on analyzing the efficiency of data visualization and prediction systems to create more accurate climate change models.”

When asked about her reasons for joining the Vibe program, the 15-year-old responded by saying she wanted to improve her writing skills and make her writing “more concise and understandable.” She also joined the program to meet people from other schools.

Other than Vibe, Pineda is part of a few other clubs and organizations. These include her school’s soroptimist club and academic challenge bowl team.

In keeping with her passion for computer science and environmental literacy, she is also a member of her school’s robotics club and green club. She also said, “I also want to try joining the National Forensics League this year too, since I want to get more comfortable with public speaking.”

Not only does she participate in multiple clubs, but the new Vibester also enjoys a few hobbies and pastimes, including playing the piano and “reading Sparknotes summaries of books.”

“In my free time, I like writing short fictional stories. It’s nothing professional though, just a nice way to pass time,” she added.