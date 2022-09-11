APC, PDP advocate better bilateral relationship with UK – Punch Newspapers

Following the swearing in of the new king of the United Kingdom, King Charles III, the Kwara State chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party have called for a more bilateral relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Speaking in an interview with Sunday PUNCH, the State chairman of the APC, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, said the Nigerian government should further improve the relationship between the two countries.

He said, “Other than to commiserate with the United Kingdom over the demise of the Queen, I want to wish King Charles all the very best in his reign as a king since it’s a monarchical dynasty system there.

“I just wish that his reign will bring more peace and cohesion in the United Kingdom.

“One would expect a better relationship with them since we have been together, we’ve in the commonwealth for a very long time and Nigeria is the brain child of Britain and as such whatever can be done to better the lot of the people is expected.”

In the same vein, his counterpart, Babatunde Muhammed, of the Peoples Democratic Party, who lauded the system of government in the United Kingdom stated that the Nigerian government should cease the opportunity to further improve its relationship with its colonial master.

He said, “We are very happy with the development of the United kingdom, the British have a very nice arrangement with this.

“Because when the queen died, they picked a successor immediately, just to make sure that the government there continued the assignment to protect the lives and properties of the people.

“They have a very unique arrangement whereby the prime minister in that country takes permission and approval of the king or the queen of England before implementation of their policy.

“So I congratulate the entire people in England in welcoming the new king and this is my hope and believe that the development will continue as it is expected.

“It is very important for Nigeria to have a very robust bilateral relationship with the United kingdom.

“First and foremost, we were colonised by them and the invitation was given to us in 1960 and since then I think we have been having a very robust relationship with them and I think that relationship should continue.”

Earlier, the new monarch, Charles Philip Arthur George officially became king in historic ceremonies in St James’s Park and the Royal Exchange in London.

He also swore an oath and paid tribute to the late Queen at a meeting of the late queen at a meeting of the Accession Council.

Among dignitaries in attendance included Prince William, Queen Camilla, serving politicians and former prime ministers.

A wave of further proclamations will take place across the UK until Sunday.