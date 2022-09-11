Assassin’s Creed Mirage Trailer Sees Basim Transform From Thief To Hidden One

Following the official reveal of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft has released a cinematic trailer for the upcoming game during its September Ubisoft Forward games showcase. The trailer depicts the journey of protagonist Basim Ibn Ishaq from young street thief to master assassin.
In the trailer, we see that Basim was inducted into the Hidden Ones (the precursors to the Assassin Brotherhood) by Roshan. Roshan goes on to be Basim’s mentor, training him as a Hidden One within the partially built fortress of Alamut, a structure that long-time Assassin’s Creed fans have heard about but never seen.