Big Eyes Could Become A Top-Rated Metaverse Coin Like Decentraland And Axie Infinity – Tekedia

After meme coins showed the potential to make thousands of millionaires in the last bull run, the attention on meme coins has gone up an exciting notch. Many investors and enthusiasts have become more interested in them than ever before. And it seems like many creators and developers are well aware of this fact because now and then, a new meme coin is being introduced to the market with the promise of giving you 10X or 100X ROI.

On the flip side, not all of these new projects have the potential to do well in a bear market or even make you a fraction of your capital. This brings us to the question of which new meme coin is worth the investment in 2022.

Decentraland(MANA) is the second-largest gaming cryptocurrency in the market, and it remains an appropriate investment choice for many. With its biggest competitor, Axie Infinity, these cryptocurrencies have succeeded in redefining GameFi and standing out as a P2E gaming network.

Big eyes(BIG) is a new cat-themed cryptocurrency changing the perception of meme coins in the cryptocurrency market. And a project currently on its presale with a higher potential of maximizing your profits. It could become a top-rated metaverse coin like Decentraland, and Axie Infinity.

Decentraland(MANA)

Decentraland(MANA) is an ERC20 token and one of the first experimental game ecosystems fusing blockchain and virtual reality. The project was initially a 2D experience game in 2016 before fully developing into a fully customizable 3D environment with land, art, digital assets, events, and much more.

The platform uses distinct Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the blockchain in carrying out some of its activities. The game features 90,000 land parcels, each represented by an NFT. This feature has been a critical selling point for Decentraland because it allows users to acquire inexpensive land characterized by NFTs and profitably sell them. Users can build their virtual real-estate empire and decide to increase the value of their land by making it more unique or attractive.

The network’s token MANA has a live price of $0.78, a 24hr trading volume of $86 million, and a market cap of $1.4 billion.

Axie Infinity(AXS)

Beyond being amongst the most popular play-to-earn (P2E) games available, Axie Infinity(AXS) is also one of the largest NFT-based projects in the community. Upon its introduction in March 2018, Axie Infinity introduced users to an opportunity that almost sounded too good to be true: making real money while playing games.

In the network’s play-to-earn online game, Axie Infinity, players collect, breed, and mint creatures known as Axies before using them in competitions and combats in the system’s metaverse. It operates on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing for simple access for potential players and reducing transaction delays and fees with the aid of the sidechain Ronin. Currently, at a live price of $13.86, predictions state that axie could climb up to $40 in 2025. Therefore, it could be an excellent long-term investment choice. AXS has a 24 hr trading volume of $68 million and a market cap of $1.2 billion.

Big Eyes(BIG)

Big Eyes coin is a new meme coin bringing friendliness and fun to the DeFi sector. The network provides a range of opportunities for users to earn as it promises to transfer wealth into DeFi. Users can benefit from the ecosystem through the wide range of features it provides for its community. With its plans to launch a unique NFT collection, experts believe it could become a mainstream metaverse coin with high potential in 2022.

The network also aims to introduce charity incentives by donating 5% of its profits to preserve marine life. Prominent investors are gravitating towards this new meme coin for the utilities, roadmap, and incentives it offers users. The network has launched its first presale stage soon, allowing you to buy your tokens at the lowest prices. There’s no better time to join the Big Eyes network than now.