Bodies bodies bodies: Entertaining murder mystery with sharp dialogue

The setting is a plush poolside mansion where a gang of wealthy, American and thoroughly obnoxious 20-somethings (including Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova and Pete Davidson) are partying their way through a hurricane.

After the thrills of champagne swilling and coke-snorting wear off, they look for fresh kicks with a game Americans appear to call Bodies, Bodies, Bodies but Brits may recognise as Murder In The Dark.

You can probably tell where this is heading.

The pretend murders turn out to be real and the rich kids are forced to turn detective.

The killings aren’t especially scary but there’s some sharp dialogue as the self-obsessed youths attack each with psycho-babble buzzwords such as “gaslighting” and “triggering”.