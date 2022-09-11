Brokerages have given Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) a consensus rating of “Hold.”

According to Marketbeat, the stock of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS-Get Recommendation), which eight different brokerages cover, has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” by these brokerages. These brokerages recommend that investors “hold” their positions in the company’s stock. There are currently four experts who think the stock should be sold, three analysts who believe that the stock should be held, and one analyst who thinks that the stock should be purchased. In addition, the brokers that covered the firm in the last year have given the company an average price estimate of $89.80 for the next 12 months, which is their average price prediction. In a report made public on the 30th of July, the rating for Citrix Systems was changed from “strong-buy” to “buy,” and StockNews.com adjusted.

In recent months, we have seen several hedge funds and other types of institutional investors change the percentage of stock held in their portfolios. During the second quarter, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted the amount of Citrix Systems shares it owned by 0.7%, bringing its total ownership percentage to 100%. Following the acquisition of an additional 319 shares during the most recent quarter, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now possesses a total of 43,976 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, which is currently valued at a total of $4,272,000. In addition, Amundi successfully added 9.1% more Citrix Systems stock to its portfolio during the year’s second quarter. Amundi now holds 257,872 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the most recent quarter. These shares have an expected market value of $26,392,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its entire holdings in Citrix Systems by 29.3% during the year’s second quarter.

Captrust Financial Advisors now has 10,371 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, which are currently valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the most recent quarter. During the second quarter, Legal & General Group Plc achieved a 19.7% gain in the ownership percentage of Citrix Systems stock. After acquiring 231,245 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock during the most recent quarter, Legal & General Group Plc now holds 1,402,724 shares of that company’s stock. The value of these shares on the market as of right now is $136,302,000. Not to mention, during the second quarter, Utah Retirement Systems boosted the amount of its investment in Citrix Systems by 1.4%. This brings us to our last point. Institutional investors now own 22,346 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, worth $2,172,000, after Utah Retirement Systems bought an additional 300 shares during the most recent quarter.

When the market opened on Friday, the price of a share of CTXS was $103.68. Within the previous year, Citrix Systems saw an all-time low of $78.07 and an all-time high of $115.00. The company currently has a market valuation of 13.16 billion dollars. It has a beta value of 0.08 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, which are pretty low. A debt-to-equity ratio comes in at 3.92, a quick ratio that comes in at 0.81, a current ratio that comes in at 0.82, and a quick ratio that comes in at 0.81. The moving average of the company’s stock price over the past 50 days is $102.03, while the moving average over the last 200 days is $100.74. Aside from expert assistance, the company offers workspaces, app distribution, and security services. For example, Citrix Content Collaboration is a system for exchanging files, conducting digital transactions, and storing data hosted in the cloud. It enables users to access enterprise-level data services from various mobile devices, including those used for business and personal use. Citrix Workspace, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, Collaborative Work Management, Citrix Analytics for Security, which analyzes user behavior in Citrix Workspace and Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops and takes appropriate action to improve security, and Citrix Content Collaboration are all components of the Citrix product suite.

Citrix Analytics for Security looks at how users act in Citrix Workspace and Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops and does what it needs to do to improve security. MarketBeat tracks the most well-regarded and successful research analysts working on Wall Street and the firms that these analysts recommend to their clients daily. MarketBeat also follows the companies that these analysts study closely. Citrix Systems was not included on the list of five businesses that well-known analysts discreetly push their customers to purchase before the market gets on to what they are doing, according to MarketBeat.