Call of Duty Fans Stunned With ‘Never Seen Before’ Angelic Movements

Action video games often test the combat skills of gamers. Even a slight movement or a shake of the scope can make one miss a headshot. While Call of Duty: Warzone players mark their way through the terrain, some players have made the winds and gravity inside the game their ally. And one only wonders if they glitched out or if it was real.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale video game. Modern technology and a heavy arsenal fill the game with intense fighting scenarios for a squad as well as for a single player. Moreover, the players have to master their precision aim to get instant kills. But a new movement tech has arrived to rupture the chance of one.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is this some new tech or have we missed a patch update?

A Twitter account by the name of Mokey (@mokeysniper) has uploaded a clip of this new movement tech. The godly movement seems to defy the gravitational principles embedded inside the action video game. As the players seem to drop onto the enemy and leave no question of a miss.

Surprisingly, the movement being showcased in the clip refers to what is known as “Superglide/Air strafe.” To clarify, strafing is a technique that is used in a shooting game to keep the aim on the target while the player moves in a different direction. Likewise, air strafing means that one can glide in the air and not lose aim on the target.

Meanwhile, the targeted players wonder what just hit them. Perhaps it looks like the assaulter drops from nowhere. And the movement technique has surfaced on Twitter, leaving the unknown ones surprised. Here are some of the reactions of the people after witnessing the “never seen before” movements:

Call of Duty has a lot stored in the inventories for gamers

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While the PC supplement of Call of Duty: Warzone amazes the audience, the mobile platform isn’t left behind. And Activision has stated, “Our mission with Project Aurora, the codename for our new mobile title, is to bring friends, families, and people around the world together in a global community of diverse players with a fast-paced, precise, and high-quality battle royale action experience that delivers a fresh new way to play.”

Moreover, the official page of the video states, “Tune in to COD Next on September 15 to learn more.” Therefore, gamers could expect an amazing game title entering the mobile gaming industry. In the meantime, the players prepare for the launch of CoD: Modern Warfare II on October 28, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Will you be copping the new Modern Warfare installment? Or do you have eyes on the Warzone mobile version? Do tell us in the comments.

WATCH THIS STORY: Ranking the Highest Selling Call of Duty Titles of All-time