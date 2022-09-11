Can I Play Call of Duty w/ Friends from my AppleTV 4K who are on Xbox or Playstation?

Okay, so I technically holding out on buying an AppleTV until the October even in case one is announced, but here is my question:

My friends have a PS4 and another a PC. Im wondering if I can download a Call of Duty app on the AppleTV 4K and log in and perhaps even use an Xbox or Playstation controller and be able to play with friends online who are on playstation. I would imagine this may be laggy, but maybe possible.

Would there be any way for me to play any game with a friend online who is on playstation? I ask cause I believe I heard that Call of Duty gamers on either Xbox or Playstation can indeed play with each other online. This is mind-blowing to me as someone who hasn’t gamed for well over a decade on any device.