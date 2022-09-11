‘Champion for UK enterprise’… top firms in tribute to Queen

Many brands shared memories of their interactions with the monarch and sent their respects to the Royal Family.

A British Airways statement said: “We are deeply honoured and proud to have flown Her Majesty on a number of occasions, moments which we will always cherish. Her Majesty has for so long shown immense resilience and encouraged us to stand together to face difficult times, so now we proudly stand together with the United Kingdom to thank her for her service and bid her a final farewell.”

Department store Harrods said: “Her Majesty stood as a symbol of Britain, bringing comfort, ­leadership and steadfastness to millions over her 70-year reign.”

Chocolate giant Cadbury tweeted that it was mourning the loss of the Queen. It said: “We are grateful for the extraordinary service she gave to the UK.”

Marks & Spencer said: “We’re deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty. She’s led for over 70 years with quiet determination and selfless devotion. We join the Royal Family and the nation in their grief and offer our heartfelt condolences.”