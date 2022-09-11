Crown Princess Mary dons sapphire brooch with hidden meaning -pictures





Queen Margrethe of Denmark is currently celebrating her Golden Jubilee after 50 years on the throne. However, in light of Queen Elizabeth II sadly dying on September 8, the Danish monarch has massively scaled back her celebrations out of respect. Crown Princess Mary, the future Danish Queen Consort, stepped out on Sunday.

What did the mother-of-four wear? Mary opted for her Ralph Lauren Wool Jacket in White. This was a recycled look for the Princess, who has worn this jacket since 2016. It is a collarless white jacket with slit pockets.

This jacket is no longer in stock, so it is unclear how much it cost at the time of purchase. She paired the jacket with an Erdem Tiana Paisley Vine-print Matelassé Skirt. This skirt is blue with sea creatures printed all over it. It reached just below Mary's knees.

The Crown Princess also made a sweet nod to her monarch, Queen Margrethe, by wearing a piece of jewellery gifted by her. This was the Connaught Sapphire Brooch. The brooch features a large faceted sapphire surrounded by diamonds. Swags of pearls are suspended from the main element of the brooch, as is a floral diamond and pearl drop. In 2006, Queen Margrethe gifted the sapphire, diamond, and pearl brooch to Crown Princess Mary. It was a gift to mark the birth of Mary’s eldest child, Prince Christian of Denmark.