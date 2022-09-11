Danielle Ruhl From “Love Is Blind” Addressed Filing For Divorce From Nick Thompson, And She Explained Why She Seems “So Happy”

Danielle Ruhl opened up about how she’s been coping amid her divorce from Nick Thompson.
The Love Is Blind star, 29, posted a series of videos to her Instagram Story, addressing fans who had been making assumptions about her life based on the content she’d been posting to social media.
“It’s funny when people are like, ‘How are you so happy?'” she said in a video, imitating her followers. “Would you rather have me post an Instagram Live of me crying for eight hours straight, because I can do that if you want [me] to! That’s my reality.”
She then shared a picture of herself where she looks like she’s OK, but wrote that she could “barely see out of [her] eyes from crying” and encouraged people to remember that what they see on Instagram is not reality. “I deal with these situations like anyone else,” she continued, before adding that she was “sending love to all.”
“And I’m not posting these to be like, oh, poor Danielle, woe is me. It’s just like, I deal with this stuff like anyone else does. If you would rather have me sit here posting stories, sobbing, I could easily do that. It’s what I spend most of my days doing,” Danielle said, laughing.
“But I do cry all of the time,” she noted. “I cry easily. I cry when I’m happy, I cry when I’m sad. But who wants to see that? Come on.”
She actually did post a photo of her crying, though, after a fan sent her a DM encouraging her to be vulnerable without looking made up “like a model.” She wrote that it was her “[right now] in reality vs. Instagram.”
Source link