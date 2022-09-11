DEAL OF THE DAY: Habitat has slashed the prices of Le Creuset dupes





Good quality cookware is an essential in every kitchen to help create delicious food, and investing in pieces that are both built to last and look good in the home, doesn’t have to be expensive.

Habitat has many stylish yet affordable homeware pieces, from garden furniture to lighting and kitchen accessories. The brand has just slashed the prices on some of its Cast Iron Casserole Dishes, which can be compared to Le Creuset’s popular products. Habitat’s Cast Iron Shallow Casserole Dish is also bigger at four litres and is now only £29.97, which is considerably more affordable than Le Creuset so shoppers don’t have to compromise style on a budget.

The range also includes the 5.3 litre Cast Iron Casserole Dish in Grey, which is ideal for group dinner parties and family meals. Both casserole dishes are oven safe up to 260 degrees celsius, and can be used with electric, gas, ceramic, induction, solid hotplates and halogen hobs. Featuring cast iron enamel-coated interiors and exteriors and classic orange or grey finishes, it’s designed to look smart enough to be brought out onto the table without having to transfer the food, perfect for dinner parties. The dishes could be given as a wedding or new home gift, and come with a one year manufacturers guarantee for peace of mind.

Shoppers on Habitat’s website are praising the casserole dishes, with some saying they’re ‘excellent quality’ and ‘cook beautifully’. Kay said about the four litre Cast Iron Shallow Casserole Dish: ”Love this cooking pot. Able to cook absolutely anything in it and just a quick soak and it’s clean. Would recommend unless you have weak hands can be a bit heavy once food in pot.” Habitat offer free store collection from Argos so shoppers can save on delivery.