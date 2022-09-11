Determined Defense, Relentless Offense Pushes Lady Vols to 6-0 Victory – University of Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – An all-around, whole-team effort pushed the Tennessee women’s soccer team to a 6-0 victory over Queens University of Charlotte Sunday afternoon at Regal Soccer Stadium.

The Lady Volunteer (4-2-1) offense came out of the gates racing, peppering the goal to the tune of 11 shots in the first 20 minutes of play. Nine of those were on frame and two found the back of the net.

“It’s great, the consistency we have shown over the last two weeks and getting ourselves in a place where we are confident,” head coach Joe Kirt said after the win, discussing building confidence going into conference play. “We are continuing to get better and more consistent and finding ways to score creating a ton of chances. We are happy about how we finished the non-conference slate and are excited to get into league play.”

Just 10 minutes into the game, the Lady Vols scored for the first time when Lawson Renie sent it home for her first goal of the season. Renie got a lovely pass from Giselle Washington and confidently drove it inside the far post. The play was set up on a beautiful header from Jaida Thomas on a corner kick that was saved at the last second by a Royals’ defender manning the near post. Washington received the clearance and delivered the ball to put the Big Orange in front first.

It only took six more minutes for the ball to rip the twine for a second time as Thomas notched her eighth score of the season in the 16th minute. The chance began with nifty dribbling from Maddie Eskin, starting at the top of the box and dribbling to 12 yards, before rifling a right footed shot on net. Queens’ keeper Erica Turner deflected the effort, but Thomas came in with a smooth finish to up the tally to 2-0.

Renie got on the scoresheet again in the 22nd minute, marking her first career multi-goal game and her third career score. The corner worked to perfection as Hannah Zaluski bent in a left-footed set-piece from the far side. Renie came in at the back post and elevated high in the air, sending a strong header to the top-left corner of the goal.

The Lady Vols made it 4-0 before the half came to a close, getting a goal from true freshman standout Kameron Simmonds, the first of her career. The score developed on the outskirts of the attacking third as Kennedy Price and Jenna Stayart linked up beautifully, dishing a one-touch give-and-go that freed up space for a lovely cross into the box where Simmonds sent it into the net with poise.

The offense generated 19 shots with 13 on frame in the first half. It was a balanced attack that created chances as eight Lady Vols attempted a shot and another four logged an assist in the period. Tennessee took a 4-0 lead into the locker room at half time.

Not only was the offense stellar, but the defense also stood their ground yet again. Tennessee recorded its fourth-consecutive clean sheet, dating back to August 31 against Bowling Green. The backline did not allow a shot until the 66th minute. It took until the 78th minute for the Royals to put one on frame.

That shot came from a free kick, situated about 25 yards from the net. The shot by Queens’ Savannah Stuart was tracking for the goal, but Kingston, Tenn. native MacKenzie Haba went flying trough the air to snag the attempt and keep the Royals off the scoresheet.

Tennessee recorded a pair of goals in the second half, the first a volley from Stayart in the 81st minute that snuck through a crowded box and found the bottom-left corner. UT added its final score in the 90th minute when Nolyn Bartholomew registered her first career goal right in the face of the goal, setup by Eskin and Lindsey Brick.

The contributions from all facets was noted by Kirt and he sees it being a big part in what the team can do for the remainder of the season.

“The SEC slate is challenging, two-game weekends at a high level, so having players that can come in and contribute and play major roles off the bench is going to be crucial to our success,” Kirt added. “It was a big part of our success last year, our depth, and we will remain consistent this year with it. All of our players being confident on the ball, finding ways to score, creating chances, they have been really good and consistent throughout. It is going to help us considerably moving forward in league play.”

Thomas Ties for Two

Redshirt-junior Jaida Thomas scored her 34th career goal in the game, moving into a tie for second place on the all-time Tennessee goals scored list with Hannah Wilkinson (2012-16).

UP NEXT

Southeastern Conference play kicks off for Tennessee as the Lady Vols travel to Florida on Friday, Sept. 16, to take on the Gators in Gainesville. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network +.