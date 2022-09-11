Do Revenge: Who Stars in the Netflix Movie? All About the Black Comedy

Fall is nigh but that can’t stop Netflix from releasing a glamorous summer movie like Do Revenge, can it? Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who also wrote the movie along with Celeste Ballard, the upcoming film is reminiscent of all the quintessential ‘chick-flicks’ of the 2000s, with a tinge of contemporary modernity spicing it up.

The long panel of actors starring in this movie is so gorgeous, that the eye-popping combinations will drag you to the binge fest unknowingly. Here’s everything we know about the soon-to-be-released movie coming out next week on Netflix. Read on to find out why this is an essential watch for you.

Do Revenge Cast

Netflix really put its power to good use while casting the actors for this project. Think of all the prominent TV series across networks and OTT platforms, and then dream of all the actors on these shows working together.

Netflix has been quite ambitious in bringing all these people together under one roof – Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Austin Abrams, Ava Capri, Maia Reficco, Paris Berelc, Rish Shah, Alisha Boe, Talia Ryder, Jonathan Daviss, Sophie Turner, and more. The cast of the film alone is so alluring that you won’t be able to stop yourself from watching it.

Camila Mendes in Do Revenge.

Do Revenge Plot/Synopsis

The official Netflix synopsis reads:

A dethroned queen bee at a posh private high school strikes a secret deal with an unassuming new student to exact revenge on each other’s enemies.

The teen movie is loosely based on Alfred Hitchcock’s psychological thriller Strangers on a Train. The storyline revolves around the lives of two high school students – Drea Torres (Mendes) and Eleanor (Hawke).

Maya Hawke in Do Revenge.

While the former spent “17 years meticulously curating the perfect life”, her ‘perfectly’ calculated life is exactly what destroys everything for her when her boyfriend Max (Abrams) ruins it all. One fine day, she meets Eleanor, the awkward newcomer, who also claims that her life was destroyed by Carissa Jones, who started “a nasty rumor” about her.

The two then join forces to “do each others’ revenge”. And of course, that requires a makeover montage because “why do it alone when you can do it together”. Plus, even if the title of the movie may not be grammatically correct, high school girls can always find a way to make ‘wrongs’ look like ‘rights’, and this duo is here to prove that.

Do Revenge Release Date and Trailer

Starring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, Do Revenge releases on Netflix on September 16, 2022.

Are you ready to watch the dynamic duo Do Revenge in the upcoming comedy? What do you think about the movie’s cast? Let us know in the comments.

