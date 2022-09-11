Categories
Fulton girls tennis’ wins Boonville Tournament


Fulton girls tennis won its first tournament this season, finishing first in the Boonville Tournament Saturday in Boonville.

In the first round, the Hornets defeated host Boonville 3-1. Davison won the No. 1 singles match 8-6, Tori Halls fell in No. 2 singles 1-8, Madi Plybon and Kier Henderson won No. 1 doubles 8-2 and Marwa Sherzad and Maelynn Kramer won No. 2 doubles 8-0.

Against Lexington in the second round, Davison won the No. 1 singles match 8-0, Hays won No. 2 singles 8-4, Plybon and Henderson won No. 1 doubles 8-4 and Sherzad and Kramer won No. 2 doubles 8-5.

Capping it off, the team competed for the division championship in each of the two groups for singles and doubles.

Davison was crowned the No. 1 singles champion, Hays finished fourth in No. 2 singles, Plybon and Henderson finished second in No. 1 doubles and Sherzad and Kramer finished second in No. 2 doubles.

Up next, Fulton will play Marshall at 4 p.m. Monday in Fulton.



