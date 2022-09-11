Geography with Goudge: U.S. Open Tennis Players by Hometown, 2022

(KMAland) — Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.

The 142nd edition of the United States Open Tennis Championships will conclude this weekend in Queens, New York. 78 American players started the two-week Grand Slam tournament in singles competition. This map displays the hometowns of the tennis players from the United States (36 Men and 42 Women) who participated. Two states produced almost half of the players. California accounts for 24 of the players, followed by Florida with 14. The next highest state is Ohio with five.