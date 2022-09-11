George Harrison Added Images of Revered Gurus to ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Album Cover as ‘Clues to the Spiritual Aspect’ of Him

George Harrison added images of famous gurus to the album cover of The Beatles‘ 1967 record, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The year before, George and his wife, Pattie Boyd, traveled to India with George’s new musical guru, legendary sitarist Ravi Shankar.

George had heard the words “yogis of the Himalayas” during his first trip on LSD, and he’d finally come to see them as if it was destiny. Going to India changed his life, and he wanted the world to know.

The Beatles | Mirrorpix/Getty Images

George Harrison learned about famous gurus in India

In 1965, George met Shankar and immediately began receiving sitar lessons from him. The legend taught the Beatle that “God is sound.” George was hooked and felt he could’ve dropped everything in his life to learn more from his teacher.

Finally, George was ready to experience India for the first time. To get away from journalists, George, Boyd, Shankar, and his assistant, Kamala, traveled to Kashmir, “the retreat of royalty, an idyllic land of fruit orchards and flowering gardens,” Joshua M. Greene wrote in Here Comes The Sun: The Spiritual And Musical Journey Of George Harrison.

They arrived at the city of Srinagar, at the foot of the Himalayan mountains. The group stayed in a large wooden houseboat on the largest of the city’s many lakes.

“George looked out on the Himalayas rising in the distance and savored freedom from life as a Beatle,” Greene wrote. “Each morning, he breathed in the bracing mountain air and performed yoga exercises, then practiced on the sitar, eyes shut, his fingers familiarizing themselves with notes along the instrument’s long wooden neck.

“When his exercises ended, he read books on self-realization and in the peace and calm of an ancient land discovered teachings that would permanently change the course of his life.”

“I’d heard stories about men in caves up in the Himalayas who are very old and wise,” George once explained, “and about people who could levitate . . . mystic stories that had permeated my curiosity for years.”