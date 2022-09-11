Categories
George Harrison Added Images of Revered Gurus to ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Album Cover as ‘Clues to the Spiritual Aspect’ of Him

George Harrison added images of famous gurus to the album cover of The Beatles‘ 1967 record, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The year before, George and his wife, Pattie Boyd, traveled to India with George’s new musical guru, legendary sitarist Ravi Shankar.

George had heard the words “yogis of the Himalayas” during his first trip on LSD, and he’d finally come to see them as if it was destiny. Going to India changed his life, and he wanted the world to know.

