Heather Langenkamp returns to horror genre to star in Netflix series ‘The Midnight Club’

Tulsa-raised actress Heather Langenkamp can’t wait for you to see her next project, but you’ll have to be patient because it won’t premiere until the Halloween season.

“The Midnight Club,” a 10-episode horror series, will debut Oct. 7 on Netflix.

A spooky project is on brand for Langenkamp, best known for playing heroine Nancy Thompson in the “A Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise.

Langenkamp said it has become kind of a tradition for Netflix to release a new project from horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan during the Halloween season. Flanagan is the co-creator and showrunner of “The Midnight Club,” based on a 1994 novel of the same name and other works from author Christopher Pike.

The premise: At a hospice for terminally ill young adults, eight patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories — and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond.

Langenkamp plays Dr. Georgina Stanton in the series. It’s her meatiest role in decades.

“I have done little parts here or little independent movies for friends or people who I thought had a good idea, but this is the first really big production that I have been a part of since the ‘90s, really,” Langenkamp said.

Langenkamp spoke at length about “The Midnight Club” and why the series hit close to home during a phone interview in advance of the premiere.

Langenkamp was born in Tulsa and attended Council Oak Elementary School (formerly Lee Elementary) and Holland Hall before attending high school in Washington, D.C. Her father, Dobie, worked in the Jimmy Carter administration.

After high school, Langenkamp returned to Tulsa and got a summer job as a copy girl at the Tulsa Tribune newspaper. She saw a news item about a movie production needing extras and made her film debut as an extra in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Outsiders.” The scene she was in did not appear in the theatrical release, but she can be seen, briefly, walking past Ponyboy actor C. Thomas Howell in a school scene added to “The Outsiders: The Complete Novel.”

Coppola shot consecutive films in Tulsa, and Langenkamp earned her SAG card as an extra in “Rumble Fish.” She headed off to college (Stanford), and connections made on the set in Tulsa proved beneficial when she pursued an acting career.

Battling Freddy Krueger in the 1984 horror classic “A Nightmare on Elm Street” put Langenkamp on the map. Though she’ll forever be associated with scary stuff, she guest-starred in multiple episodes of the sitcom “Growing Pains” and was in the cast of a spin-off series, “Just the Ten of Us,” which aired from 1988 through 1990.

Langenkamp’s husband also is in the film industry. She is married to Academy Award-winning makeup artist David LeRoy Anderson. They own and operate AFX Studio, a special effects studio, in Van Nuys, California. “The Midnight Club” got her back in front of the camera.

“Anchoring the show as the enigmatic doctor who runs this hospice for young adults, I’m honored to welcome Heather Langenkamp,” Flanagan tweeted in February 2021. “To horror fans like myself, Heather is royalty, and I am so excited to work with her.”

“All horror, he loves,” Langenkamp said. “But he professed his love of ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ to me, so I had to be there and listen to it for half an hour, like how much he loved ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ and I’m like ‘OK, I get it.’”

It was his fanboy moment?

“He definitely is a fanboy in the most charming, delightful, sweet sense,” Langenkamp said. “I’ve met a lot of fanboys in my career, and what I love is seeing a fanboy find success because that’s what everyone dreams about is loving a certain thing as a child and loving a certain kind of movie and then actually getting to find a career in that.”

Langenkamp said she didn’t know much about Flanagan when she was asked to be on “The Midnight Club.”

“I just knew that he had done these very, very successful shows on Netflix,” she said. “I had seen ‘Hill House’ and I had seen a little bit of ‘Bly Manor’ but anyway, once I got the part, I literally (sat down and watched) everything. By the time I got to Canada, where we shot the show, I think I had seen everything he had done. And he has a really strong style and I kind of could visualize what he was going to do with the show.”

Maybe Flanagan’s tweet about Langenkamp can be categorized as gleeful.

“He never knew probably that I was more gleeful than him,” she said.

When the call came for Langenkamp to audition, she thought it might be for one episode or a cameo appearance. She said a lot of horror directors think it’s fun to have the girl from “A Nightmare on Elm Street” show up in a cameo. She usually declines because she’s not keen on those kind of gigs.

“I said, ‘well, go ahead and send the dialogue and let me look at it’,” she said of “The Midnight Club” opportunity. “And when I got it, it was a big part. I mean, the first scene he wanted me to do on tape was like a three-page monologue. I looked at my husband and went, ‘Holy cow, this is the lead in the show.’”

Langenkamp anchors the cast alongside eight “pretty amazing” young actors whose characters are fighting cancer.

“And then there’s me, the doctor, who is kind of seeing them through to the end of their lives and she has a hospice where her philosophy is that when you know you’re dying and you know you have terminal cancer and you only have six months or a year to live, why live in a hospital? Why live hooked up to machines? Why live going to the doctor every day when you could live another way, which is to have more agency with the choices that you make and the people that you see and the kind of life that you lead.”

The kids in the hospice sneak out of their rooms and tell scary stories to pass the time. They get to know each other better and explore their feelings about dying and regrets, according to Langenkamp.

“The stories are all spooky and they all have some kind of mystical or scary element, and what’s fun about the show is that when the kids start telling the scary stories is they come to life and we are the people who are acting in their stories, basically,” she said.

“When I took the part, I just thought I was going to play the doctor and the person who owns the hospice, but what I ended up discovering is that I play all these different characters. My range of different people that I play is very broad in this, and it’s an actor’s dream to be able to play different characters.

“It’s like repertory theater and every week or every episode, my person appears as a different character in one of these scary stories. It’s an anthology that way. Each week is its own story. I think there’s one or two stories that go for two episodes because they are very complicated stories, but, in general, every episode was a new character I got to create. As an actor, you just don’t have many opportunities to have this kind of a part except maybe once in a lifetime. So, in that way, I feel like I struck gold.”

Here’s why the show hits close to home: Langenkamp and her husband lost their son, Atticus Anderson, to brain cancer in January 2018. He was 26.

“And so I see things in these kids that I saw in my son when he was battling cancer,” she said, indicating that she offered suggestions for the show based on her experiences with Atticus. “I think our collaboration on that issue was amazing because I had actually really wanted it to be authentic coming from a mom who lost a kid to cancer.”

Langenkamp said Atticus was diagnosed with glioblastoma when he was 20. There were six years of ups and downs, including “great times” when the cancer was not problematic.

After Atticus’ death, his loved ones had to reset their lives. What are we going to do? How do we pick up the pieces? How do we go on with our lives with any kind of joy or sense of purpose?

“Our son — he was an engineer; he had gone to Stanford and he was a role model for all of us — he always said ‘just make cool (stuff). That’s what we’re all here to do. Just make stuff.’ And so when he died, my husband and I just thought, you know what? We just have to take that as our daily mantra.”

Langenkamp asked herself this: What would I like to do in the next phase of my life?

“I just really wanted to be an actor again and really go after getting parts that would be meaningful to me,” she said. “And, lo and behold, Mike Flanagan called me for this job.”

It was meant to be. Langenkamp said it brought her joy to be part of “The Midnight Club” and to work with kids who all reminded her of Atticus in some way.

“It was just such a dream come true,” she said, adding that the show may provide lessons for those who have to take care of people who are sick.

“Being a good caregiver is one of the biggest privileges you can have as a human being,” she said. “I think the character that I play really, really believes that taking care of the sick is a huge privilege. That’s how we feel about all of our care workers who took care of us during COVID.”

Langenkamp, who hopes Tulsans will check out “The Midnight Club,” said she can’t wait to see it. She hasn’t seen an episode yet.

“And I’m, of course, incredibly nervous about that,” she said. “But I know that I did my very, very best. I literally put in everything that I have to play this part.”

